Moto2 Catalunya: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Barcelona

Derry Munikartono
1 Sep 2023
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 18 August

Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Catalunya, putaran ke-11 dari musim 2023 di Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Manuel Gonzales menjadi pembalap tercepat pada latihan kedua Moto2 Catalunya di Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya dengan laptime 1 menit 44,956 detik.

Namun, torehan waktu tersebut masih lebih lambat dari patokan pagi hari milik Ai Ogura.

PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 44.956s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.975s
3Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 45.010s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 45.067s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.107s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 45.180s
7Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 45.215s
8Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 45.478s
9Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.484s
10Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 45.496s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 45.543s
12Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 45.595s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.599s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.635s
15Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 45.670s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 45.848s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.881s
18Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.954s
19Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 46.132s
20Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 46.202s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 46.222s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 46.355s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 46.400s
24Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 46.565s
25Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 46.737s
26Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 46.769s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.799s
28Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 47.084s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 47.126s
30Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 47.137s