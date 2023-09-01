Moto2 Catalunya: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Barcelona
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Catalunya, putaran ke-11 dari musim 2023 di Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Manuel Gonzales menjadi pembalap tercepat pada latihan kedua Moto2 Catalunya di Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya dengan laptime 1 menit 44,956 detik.
Namun, torehan waktu tersebut masih lebih lambat dari patokan pagi hari milik Ai Ogura.
|moto2 Catalunya - barcelona - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.956s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.975s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.010s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.067s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.107s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.180s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.215s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.478s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.484s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 45.496s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.543s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.595s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.599s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.635s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.670s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.848s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.881s
|18
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.954s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.132s
|20
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.202s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.222s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.355s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.400s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.565s
|25
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.737s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.769s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.799s
|28
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.084s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.126s
|30
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 47.137s