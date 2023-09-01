Moto2 Catalunya: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Barcelona

1 Sep 2023
1 Sep 2023
Ai Ogura, Moto2 race, Austrian MotoGP, 20 August

Hasil Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Catalunya, putaran ke-11 dari musim 2023 di Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ai Ogura melanjutkan penampilan kuatnya dengan memimpin Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Catalunya dengan laptime 1 menit 44,804 detik, yang lebih cepat 0,002 detik dari pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta.

Moto2 CATALUNYA - BARCELONA - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 1
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.804s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.806s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.822s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.862s
5Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.961s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.160s
7Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 45.176s
8Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 45.235s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.262s
10Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.428s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 45.472s
12Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 45.503s
13Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.563s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 45.574s
15Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 45.618s
16Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.649s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.677s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 45.737s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 45.745s
20Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 45.870s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.900s
22Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 45.991s
23Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 46.125s
24Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 46.570s
25Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 46.631s
26Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.822s
27Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 47.022s
28Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 47.039s
29Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 47.205s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 47.425s