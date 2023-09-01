2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix at Barcelona.
|2023 Moto2 Barcelona - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.804s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.806s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.822s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.862s
|5
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.961s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.160s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.176s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.235s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.262s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.428s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.472s
|12
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 45.503s
|13
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.563s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.574s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.618s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.649s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.677s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.737s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.745s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.870s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.900s
|22
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.991s
|23
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.125s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.570s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.631s
|26
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.822s
|27
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.022s
|28
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 47.039s
|29
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.205s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.425s