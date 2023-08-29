Sito Pons: ‘After 42 years in grand prix, it’s time to step aside’

The decision marks the end of 42 years for Pons as a grand prix rider and then team owner.

After back-to-back titles in the 250cc class, Pons finished his own racing career after his second (1991) season in 500cc.

Pons Racing was born the following year, running Alex Criville on Honda machinery in the premier class.

Criville, Alberto Puig, Carlos Checa, Alex Barros, Loris Capirossi and Max Biaggi all went on to win 500cc/MotoGP races for the Pons team before it quit the premier class after the exit of sponsor Camel at the end of 2005.

Returning in 250GP in 2009, Pons has been present in the intermediate class since the start of the Moto2 era the following year.

Pol Espargaro, Tito Rabat, Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins and, most recently, Lorenzo Baldassarri and Augusto Fernandez have all won races under the Pons banner with Espargaro crowned the 2013 world champion.

Jordi Torres then handed Pons two MotoE titles in 2020 and 2021.

"Sometimes you have to make certain decisions and I think now is the time to close this very successful period that we have enjoyed with the team,” Sito Pons said.

“From my time as a rider, it's 42 years in the championship and when we made the project we knew we wanted to be a protagonist team and season after season we have always been fighting among the best. And our time in MotoGP was very successful, as well as the years in Moto2.

"I am proud to have contributed to the development of the sporting careers of all these riders and that some of them are still protagonists in MotoGP today.

“The commitment of Pons Racing has always been to support the Spanish riders and to serve as a launch path for them in MotoGP and we have done so, providing them with the best tools to achieve the best results and training them both professionally and personally.

“I can't forget all the sponsors who have been part of the team. We have always felt supported and thanks to them we have been able to carry out all these projects. My most sincere thanks. And also to all the riders, mechanics and team staff who have put their trust in Pons Racing.

"People are what make the team work and we have been lucky to have the best. I also want to thank all MotoGP, Dorna and IRTA for their constant help and support. Now it's time to step aside and face the future with optimism. We will always see each other on the circuits."

Aron Canet and Sergio Carcia are currently fourth and 13th in the 2023 Moto2 standings. Canet, still seeking his first Moto2 win, has finished runner-up twice this season.

Most of the Pons staff will continue at the MT Helmets - MSi team next year.