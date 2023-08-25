Sito Pons to close Moto2 team?

According to Marca, the MT Helmets–MSI Moto3 team will acquire the Pons grid places.

After calling time on his own racing career at the end of 1991, Pons ran Alex Criville under the Campsa Honda Pons banner in the 1992 500cc World Championship.

Pons went on to celebrate eight race victories in 500GP with Criville, Alberto Puig, Carlos Checa, Alex Barros and Loris Capirossi, then continued its winning ways in the new MotoGP era from 2002 with Barros and later Max Biaggi.

But the loss of title sponsor Camel at the end of 2005 saw Pons leave the paddock, remerging four years later in the 250cc category, running son Axel Pons on one of its machines.

Pons Racing has continued in the intermediate class, which became Moto2 in 2010, ever since, winning the title with Pol Espargaro in 2013 and later finishing runner-up with Alex Rins.

The team’s most recent Moto2 victories were with Jordi Torres and Augusto Fernandez in 2019. Aron Canet and Sergio Garcia are currently fourth and 13th in the 2023 standings.

Pons also runs a MotoE team.