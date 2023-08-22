Darryn Binder vertebra fracture: “Sorry to Sam Lowes, he had nowhere to go”

Binder, whose older brother Brad finished runner-up in the MotoGP class, lost the front through the Turn 2 chicane on lap 3.

Lowes was unable to avoid the South African, who even apologised for ending the Marc VDS rider’s race.

“I got off to an alright start, felt good the first couple of laps but sadly, going into Turn 2, I made a small mistake and ended up tucking in the front,” said Binder.

“Unfortunately, the bike caught grip again and turned me more into the track again when I was on the ground. Sam Lowes had nowhere to go. I'm sorry for ruining his race by crashing in front of him.

“I've hurt my back so we will have to get some further checks to see what they say. Hopefully, I'll be back as soon as possible."

An initial CT scan showed a 'fracture of the 3rd vertebral body'.

Former RNF Yamaha MotoGP rider Binder previously missed two rounds due to hand fractures at COTA.

“This is the second serious injury he has had to deal with this season,” said Intact GP team manager Jürgen Lingg. “It will certainly take time, but we have to take the positives from this weekend because he rode a good qualifying and had a good pace in the race, but unfortunately, it was over far too early.

"Now we hope he recovers quickly and comes back stronger."

Binder, who jumped straight from Moto3 to MotoGP in 2022, has taken a best race finish of sixth so far in his debut Moto2 season.