Mohammed Ben Sulayem rival reveals campaign manifesto

FIA president hopeful Tim Mayer outlines his first campaign manifesto.

Tim Mayer
Tim Mayer

Presidential candidate Tim Mayer has revealed his initial campaign manifesto.

The 59-year-old American recently announced that he will stand against current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in December’s elections.

Mayer has promised to “restore democracy in the FIA” and says his mission is to “provide the Member Clubs with a compelling alternative to the current leadership”.

The ‘impact blueprint’ claims to be about “values, fairness, transparency, and service - not control,” adding that “real accountability means clear decisions, honest reporting, and leadership that earns trust by listening and delivering real growth.”

Elements of the manifesto relating to mobility and sport have not yet been published and key names from Mayer’s support team are currently missing.

The 36-slide document sets out an “implementation roadmap” with strategic milestones over a four-year tenure aimed at “transforming governance from the ground up”.

From Day 1, Mayer claims to roll back the ability of the president to “fire at will” elected senate members, rescind and replace “gag order” NDA’s, “eliminate presidential control of ethics and audit committees” and bring an end to “control motivated manipulation” of member elected representatives.

Within the first 100 days, Mayer vows to “execute on the promise of a non-executive presidency”, institute a full review of the commission structure, establish an independent financial oversight committee and “start the journey to a truly ethical FIA”.

Further plans for the rest of the term are outlined in the full manifesto, which can be viewed here.

Mayer not seeking ‘revenge’

Mayer insisted that his FIA presidency bid was not out of “revenge” after being fired as a steward by Ben Sulayem last November.

He also accused the incumbent Ben Sulayem of overseeing a “reign of terror” during his four years in charge.

“If you look at the number of people who have resigned from the FIA who have gone in with the best intentions but cannot effect change, or say ‘No this is a bad idea, Mr President’. It is a reign of terror,” Mayer said. “You are wondering when the next scandal is.

Mayer added: “We have been left with illusion of progress and illusion of leadership while the most senior team he has appointed has departed. The illusion of inclusion, while capable voices, women and people from diverse backgrounds, were pushed out when they spoke out.

“We have had the illusion of transparency and engagement. And perhaps most corrosive, the illusion of integrity. We have witnessed wave after wave of statute amendments ushering in the greatest centralisation of power in the FIA’s history.”

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

