New rival emerges for Mohammed Ben Sulayem in FIA presidential race

Former F1 steward Tim Mayer has announced he will challenge Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the race to become the next FIA president.

The American confirmed he will run against incumbent Ben Sulayem in December’s election during a press conference near Silverstone on Friday ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Mayer worked as a race steward in F1 for 15 years before he was sacked by Ben Sulayem last November. The 59-year-old has also held senior leadership positions in championships in the United States including IndyCar.

Prior to Mayer’s announcement, it looked as though Ben Sulayem would be unopposed after Carlos Sainz Sr opted to pull out of the race.

“I know what it takes to lead a global organisation, one that partners with teams, partners with the stars, our drivers, nurtures professional officiating, and treats stakeholders with respect,” Mayer said.

“I know FIA governance, and I know what it will take to hold this organisation accountable. But above all, I know where the FIA can make the greatest difference, supporting our member clubs, especially those in underserved regions.”

Mayer's digs towards Ben Sulayem

Mayer announced he is entering the race ahead of the British GP

Mayer appeared to take a swipe at Ben Sulayem’s leadership and for not following through on the ideas he championed when he was elected FIA president in December 2021.

“Mohammed Ben Sulayem made promises three and a half years ago that were good ideas – transparency, governance, he even promised he would be a non-executive president. He hasn’t delivered on those ideas. In fact, it has been quite the opposite,” Mayer added.

“There are lots of reasons I have decided this is the right thing to do, I could go on and on about them. We can be, and must be, better partners with international championships and drivers. I understand how to treat people with respect, especially those who have earned it by reaching the pinnacle of their careers.

“I will champion the small clubs, being honest about the change that is required and what I would want to bring about. Leadership should not be about personality, and I have 34 years’ experience. I understand what it takes, I have an opportunity to give back to the sport.”

Mayer praised close friend Robert Reid, who resigned as deputy president for sport at the FIA over what he described as being “a fundamental breakdown in governance standards”.

“I think it's a very brave thing to do, to resign from the position as he did. It's the first time it's ever happened in the FIA. I mean that speaks volumes,” Mayer said.

“There's somebody who is a principled, honest person who was not able to do the job in the position he was in. And for him to have resigned, it speaks volumes. But he's only one of many.

“You look at the number of people who have resigned from the FIA because they have gone in there with all best intentions and discovered that they have no opportunity to effect change, no opportunity to say, no, this is a bad idea, Mr. President - that speaks volumes.”