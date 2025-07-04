Alpine complete signing of Steve Nielsen as F1 managing director

Alpine find replacement for Oliver Oakes to head F1 team.

Steve Nielsen has joined Alpine
Steve Nielsen has joined Alpine

Alpine have signed Steve Nielsen to become their F1 managing director.

The Renault-owned Alpine team confirmed on Friday morning that Nielsen would be joining the team in the position of managing director.

Nielsen will effectively replace former team principal Oliver Oakes, who left his position after the Miami Grand Prix, and oversee the day-to-day running of the team, reporting directly to Flavio Briatore.

The 60-year-old Briton, who is a highly-respected and experienced member of the F1 paddock, will start his new role from 1 September ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

It marks a return to Enstone for Nielsen, who previously acted as Renault’s sporting director in 2005 and 2006 during the team’s back-to-back double championship winning campaigns.

Nielsen has also been sporting director at Caterham, Toro Rosso and Williams, as well as for governing body the FIA and F1 itself.

Alpine have also announced another signings, including Kris Midgley from Ferrari as head of aerodynamic development and Guy Martin as global marketing director. 

The French manufacturer currently sit last in the constructors' championship, having only managed to score 11 points across the opening 11 rounds of the 2025 F1 season. 

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

