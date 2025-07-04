Isack Hadjar spills what he has heard about Sergio Perez F1 comeback

Isack Hadjar says he has heard “a lot of positives” relating to Sergio Perez’s chances of securing an F1 comeback in 2026.

Perez has been without an F1 drive since being dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season but is thought to be among the leading contenders to take one of the seats at the new Cadillac team, along with the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

The 35-year-old Mexican’s experience as a six-time grand prix winner and huge popularity would appeal to Cadillac as the American outfit prepare to make their F1 debut in 2026.

Perez said in January he would take at least six months off racing but admitted he could be tempted by a return to F1 by an “interesting project”.

"Now I'm in an incredible, dreamy position, which I didn't even realise I was in, so if you ask me now, I don't know. I'm very happy with my life, very excited about what's ahead,” Perez said.

"For sure, if I receive a good, interesting project, then I'll definitely consider it and think about it. It will all come in its own time.

"For now, my priority in the months ahead is to have fun, do what I haven't been able to, travel, be with my family… In the next six months I'll make a decision on what I want for the next step of my career."

Hadjar teases F1 return for Perez

Speaking to media including Crash.net at Silverstone, Hadjar suggested that Perez could be closing in on an F1 return for next season.

"He's definitely F1 calibre, that's for sure," Hadjar said. "I hear a lot of positives for him next year.

“It looks like there's something going on. He obviously deserves a spot there. It's Checo, he’s done pretty well next to Max.”

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon revealed his side are “advancing in discussions with a number of drivers” as they continue to weigh up their options.

"The good thing is we know a lot of the drivers who are out there,” Lowdon told Sky Sports.

"Both the younger guys who have been coming up through Formula 2 and also the more established drivers who have a lot of Formula 1 experience. We talk to these people all of the time and we try and spend time in the paddock as well.

"The main focus up to now has been building the car. I think if we reach Melbourne and there was no car for a driver to drive, then nobody would thank us at all.

"But that said, we are advancing discussions with a number of drivers.

"We won't be announcing anything at Silverstone as such. But, I would say, watch this space."