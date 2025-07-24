Jacques Villeneuve has warned Mercedes that Kimi Antonelli could be ‘eaten alive’ if he was paired alongside Max Verstappen.

Speculation linking Verstappen with a bombshell switch to Mercedes has intensified in recent weeks after it emerged that talks have been held between both camps.

If Mercedes were to sign Verstappen for 2026, it would mean that either George Russell or Antonelli would have to make way for the four-time world champion.

And 1997 world champion Villeneuve believes 18-year-old Antonelli might struggle to cope alongside Verstappen.

“I don't think having Max as a teammate would be very helpful [for Antonelli],” Villeneuve told Vision4Sport.

“Max is a big beast and unless you're good enough he will eat you alive. It's very simple.

“You have to be strong and good enough. Not because he's mean, but because he's a competitor and to earn his respect you have to be good.

“You have to be at a certain level.”

Russell is out of contract at the end of the year and is yet to be offered an extension by Mercedes.

The delay has only added further fuel to the speculation surrounding Mercedes’ pursuit of Verstappen.

Villeneuve suggested that Russell could be angling for better terms.

“Contracts go in both directions. A team wants something, but the driver also wants something,” he explained.

“It's possible that George is asking for things that the team is not willing to give him.”

George Russell ‘not a Red Bull driver’

Villeneuve also downplayed the prospect of Russell moving to Red Bull if the Briton were to lose his seat to Verstappen.

“George is bringing in a lot of points. But he doesn't have a very exciting image. And sponsors also want that. He is very clean cut, very proper, very Mercedes groomed. But the speed and the results are there," he added.

“That's not the typical Red Bull approach, They like fire. They like explosions. They like chaos. So George is not a Red Bull driver. But he does bring the results.

“And Red Bull is in need of pushing the team forward again. Reorganising, redeveloping, re-understanding which direction to go, mostly with the new engine manufacturer it is paramount. George would be a good Ford driver.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has appeared to pour cold water over an imminent move for Verstappen, insisting that continuing with Russell and Antonelli for 2026 is the “absolute priority” for his team.