Max Verstappen has admitted that he will call time on his F1 career when he no longer has the “hunger to win”.

Verstappen’s F1 future has remained a hot topic during the first half of the 2025 F1 season.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes, but Toto Wolff has poured cold water on that ahead of this weekend’s Belgian GP.

Wolff has said that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are his “priority”.

Verstappen’s current Red Bull contract expires at the end of 2028.

The four-time world champion has insisted previously that he has no desire to stay in F1 for as long as possible, like Fernando Alonso.

In an interview with The Athletic, Verstappen addressed when he could walk away from the sport - and the factors that would influence his decision.

“People sometimes hang around maybe to create more money, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t come first,” Verstappen said.

“It’s important you’re here because of the hunger to win. Some people come here to just get the best out of their car because some don’t have a winning car.

“But that’s why I think as long as I can do that, and I’m working with the people that I enjoy working with, then, yeah, we’ll [continue to] drive.

“I don’t know when that will stop. Is that 32? Is that 35? 36? I don’t know. It’s impossible to know.”

Verstappen “missing out on so much”

2025 has been a big year for Verstappen as his partner, Kelly Piquet, gave birth to their daughter in May.

Verstappen conceded that by being an F1 driver he’s missing out on family time and moments with his loved ones.

"I feel like I’m already missing out so much on just being with my family," he added

“I spend holidays with them, but I really miss the moments of just casually rocking up for a weekend or just hanging out on the couch, sitting together on a lazy day, or just after a normal work day.

“We live quite far apart now, so these kinds of moments are not possible with my life. I hope one day that it can go back to that.”

If Verstappen doesn’t move to Mercedes in 2026, he’s set for an 11th season at Red Bull.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

