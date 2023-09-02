2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.983s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.373s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.494s
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.506s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.560s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.563s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.565s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.612s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.613s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.617s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.628s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.660s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.664s
|14
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.668s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.697s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.777s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.927s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.990s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.116s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.166s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.183s
|22
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.183s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.198s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.232s
|25
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.254s
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.313s
|27
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.388s
|28
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.621s
|29
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.496s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.570s