2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
2 Sep 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Catalunya MotoGP, 1 September

Practice (3) results from the 2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix at Barcelona.

2023 Moto2 Barcelona - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.983s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.373s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.494s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 44.506s
5Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.560s
6Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.563s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.565s
8Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.612s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 44.613s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.617s
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.628s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.660s
13Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.664s
14Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.668s
15Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.697s
16Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.777s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.927s
18Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.990s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.116s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.166s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.183s
22Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.183s
23Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 45.198s
24Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 45.232s
25Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.254s
26Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.313s
27Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.388s
28Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.621s
29Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.496s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 46.570s

Will Marc Marquez join MV AGUSTA in 2025?