2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results

2 Sep 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Catalunya MotoGP, 1 September

Qualifying results from the 2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix at Barcelona.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 44.089s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.184s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.214s
4Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 44.215s
5Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.270s
6Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.276s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.344s
8Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.374s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.374s
10Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.419s
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.458s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.470s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.490s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.682s
15Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.838s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.906s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.983s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 45.202s
19Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.930s
20Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.021s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.104s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.220s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.248s
24Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.314s
25Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 45.607s
26Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.784s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.905s
28Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 45.950s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.983s
30Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.321s

