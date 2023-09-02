2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix at Barcelona.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.089s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.184s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.214s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.215s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.270s
|6
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.276s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.344s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.374s
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.374s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.419s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.458s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.470s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.490s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.682s
|15
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.838s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.906s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.983s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.202s
|19
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.930s
|20
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.021s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.104s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.220s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.248s
|24
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.314s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.607s
|26
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.784s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.905s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.950s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.983s
|30
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.321s