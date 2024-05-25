2024 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2024 Catalan Moto2 Grand Prix in Barcelona, with Sergio Garcia claiming pole with a lap record.
Qualifying for round six, the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix, went to championship leader Sergio Garcia and the lap record he produced at the beginning of the session.
The MT Helmets - MSI rider arrived with the best time after setting the then new lap record in P2 in the morning - a 1m14.917s.
Right at the start of Q2, on his first fast lap out of the pits, the Boscoscuro rider looked easy as he lowered the mark further, with a new best of Montmelo - a 1m 41.894s.
The track conditions were perfect for the Spaniard at that time, and as the temperature rose, few bettered their laps, handing the #3 his first Moto2 pole - echoing the achievement by his Moto3 teammate who achieved the same feat minutes earlier.
|2024 Moto2 Catalunya - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.894s
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.240s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.288s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.299s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.415s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.431s
|7
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+0.434s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.434s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.470s
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.545s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.564s
|12
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.729s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.803s
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.813s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.887s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.901s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.951s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.454s
|Q1
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 43.086s
|20
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.089s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 43.108s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|1m 43.135s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 43.153s
|24
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 43.392s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|1m 43.400s
|26
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 43.481s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 43.508s
|28
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|1m43.900s
|29
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 44.019s
|30
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|1m44.066s
|31
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m44.199s
|32
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 44.225s
It was a Boscoscuro 1-2 with Fermin Aldeguer back in form and up for the fight. The MV Conveyors Speed Up rider was one of just a handful of late improvers, moving form fourth to second, finishing just 0.240s behind his fellow countryman.
Celestino Vietti saw his weekend once again not start as he’d hoped. Back from his recent injury, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider outside the top fourteen ahead of qualifying and needing a trip through Q1.
That extra track time worked in the Italian’s favour, second to Garcia until right at the very end, his time on the Kalex still held firm for the final front row slot, his first time there this season.
Aron Canet, still riding through his injuries, also used his trip to Q1 to his advantage. Only just inside the top ten in the early stages, he improved to third with a minute remaining, pushed back to fourth by Aldeguer’s lap for Fantic Racing.
Albert Arenas was fourth for much of the session, shuffled back just one place to fifth thanks to his early strong pace while the track was optimum.
His teammate, Manuel Gonzalez was right behind in sixth for Gresini.
Daniel Munoz was back in at Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up and once again impressed on his second replacement appearance. Still showing the pace he had in practice, the Spaniard arrived with some very useful recent track knowledge having won the European Moto2 races at the Catalan track just last weekend.
His time was good enough for seventh, again in Moto2 times were tight and his best was still under half a second off pole.
Eighth placed Alonso Lopez was the early session leader and cut a frustrated figure as he deemed Gonzalez to have been in his way while trying to improve.
The same could be said of Joe Roberts, running solo for the whole of Q2 his ability to lap alone took him to ninth for American racing in the close session.
Ai Ogura did enough to pick up his pace to pick up a top ten start on the second MT Helmets - MSI entry.
Jake Dixon was only just over half a second off the pole time in eleventh for CF Moto Inde Aspar, fighting back every time he slipped down the timesheets.
Senna Agius was the best of the riders classed as rookies, with none of the Moto3 graduates making it into Q2. Coming through Q1 with the top time, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider went on to secure twelfth on the grid.
Q1- Wildcards just miss out
A frustrated Marcos Ramirez just missed out on progression, fifth by a tiny margin. It was instead Darryn Binder (18th) who moved on aboard the Husqvarna, joining Agius, Vietti and Canet.
After leading on Friday, Jorge Navarro dropped out of the top fourteen as he continued his wildcard ride for Klint Forward Racing. As he was caught up by the field his time was still close to making it through, but instead the returning Spaniard will start from 21st.
One spot ahead of him on the grid will be fellow wildcard Mattia Pasini, who starts from 20th for MV Conveyors Speed Up.
Crashes, injuries and replacements
There were no further crashes in either of the two sessions.