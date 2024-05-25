2024 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for round six, the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix, went to championship leader Sergio Garcia and the lap record he produced at the beginning of the session.

The MT Helmets - MSI rider arrived with the best time after setting the then new lap record in P2 in the morning - a 1m14.917s.

Right at the start of Q2, on his first fast lap out of the pits, the Boscoscuro rider looked easy as he lowered the mark further, with a new best of Montmelo - a 1m 41.894s.

The track conditions were perfect for the Spaniard at that time, and as the temperature rose, few bettered their laps, handing the #3 his first Moto2 pole - echoing the achievement by his Moto3 teammate who achieved the same feat minutes earlier.

2024 Moto2 Catalunya - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.894s 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.240s 3 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.288s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.299s 5 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.415s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.431s 7 Daniel Munoz SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +0.434s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.434s 9 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.470s 10 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.545s 11 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.564s 12 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.729s 13 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.803s 14 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.813s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.887s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.901s 17 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.951s 18 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.454s Q1 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.086s 20 Mattia Pasini ITA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.089s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 43.108s 22 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 43.135s 23 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.153s 24 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.392s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 43.400s 26 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 43.481s 27 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.508s 28 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) 1m43.900s 29 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.019s 30 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m44.066s 31 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m44.199s 32 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 44.225s

It was a Boscoscuro 1-2 with Fermin Aldeguer back in form and up for the fight. The MV Conveyors Speed Up rider was one of just a handful of late improvers, moving form fourth to second, finishing just 0.240s behind his fellow countryman.

Celestino Vietti saw his weekend once again not start as he’d hoped. Back from his recent injury, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider outside the top fourteen ahead of qualifying and needing a trip through Q1.

That extra track time worked in the Italian’s favour, second to Garcia until right at the very end, his time on the Kalex still held firm for the final front row slot, his first time there this season.

Aron Canet, still riding through his injuries, also used his trip to Q1 to his advantage. Only just inside the top ten in the early stages, he improved to third with a minute remaining, pushed back to fourth by Aldeguer’s lap for Fantic Racing.

Albert Arenas was fourth for much of the session, shuffled back just one place to fifth thanks to his early strong pace while the track was optimum.

His teammate, Manuel Gonzalez was right behind in sixth for Gresini.

Daniel Munoz was back in at Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up and once again impressed on his second replacement appearance. Still showing the pace he had in practice, the Spaniard arrived with some very useful recent track knowledge having won the European Moto2 races at the Catalan track just last weekend.

His time was good enough for seventh, again in Moto2 times were tight and his best was still under half a second off pole.

Eighth placed Alonso Lopez was the early session leader and cut a frustrated figure as he deemed Gonzalez to have been in his way while trying to improve.

The same could be said of Joe Roberts, running solo for the whole of Q2 his ability to lap alone took him to ninth for American racing in the close session.

Ai Ogura did enough to pick up his pace to pick up a top ten start on the second MT Helmets - MSI entry.

Jake Dixon was only just over half a second off the pole time in eleventh for CF Moto Inde Aspar, fighting back every time he slipped down the timesheets.

Senna Agius was the best of the riders classed as rookies, with none of the Moto3 graduates making it into Q2. Coming through Q1 with the top time, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider went on to secure twelfth on the grid.

Q1- Wildcards just miss out

A frustrated Marcos Ramirez just missed out on progression, fifth by a tiny margin. It was instead Darryn Binder (18th) who moved on aboard the Husqvarna, joining Agius, Vietti and Canet.

After leading on Friday, Jorge Navarro dropped out of the top fourteen as he continued his wildcard ride for Klint Forward Racing. As he was caught up by the field his time was still close to making it through, but instead the returning Spaniard will start from 21st.

One spot ahead of him on the grid will be fellow wildcard Mattia Pasini, who starts from 20th for MV Conveyors Speed Up.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were no further crashes in either of the two sessions.