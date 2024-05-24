2024 Catalunya Moto2, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Catalunya Grand Prix (round 6) in Barcelona, with wildcard Jorge Navarro top after day one.

Jorge Navarro was the surprising leader as the action drew to a close on Friday in Moto2 practice for the Catalan Grand Prix.

In for another wildcard appearance with Klint Forward Racing GP, the former regular in the championship arrived with plenty of laps under his belt at the Montmelo track, and had found the limit when he crashed in free practice.

Instantly near the top of the timesheets in the second session, the early leader came from another unusual source, replacement rider Daniel Munoz.

The #9 moved from fourth to first with a best of 1m 42.807s heading into the final four minutes. The lap held firm allowing Navarro to be provisional leader overnight.

His success for Forward eclipsed their regular riders, Alex Escrig and Xaver Artigas, who were the last two in both sessions.

2024 Moto2 Catalunya  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 42.807s
2Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.208s
3Daniel MunozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+0.237s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.269s
5Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors  Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.276s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.295s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.418s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.425s
9Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.495s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.548s
11Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.670s
12Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.690s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.699s
14Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.760s
15Mattia PasiniITAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.780s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.810s
17Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.857s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.006s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.019s
20Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.053s
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.119s
22Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.221s
23Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.299s
24Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.441s
25Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.470s
26Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.639s
27Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.660s
28Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.807s
29Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.870s
30Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.113s
31Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.449s
32Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.727s

 

Joe Roberts was on a comeback mission, after working on his set up for American Racing he launched himself back into the top fourteen with a time which was good enough for first at the time, but ended up second best, just 0.208s slower.

The lap by Munoz held on for third for Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up, where he replaces the injured Bo Bendsneyder. Munoz was racing at the circuit just last week in the European Moto2 class.

Manuel Gonzalez had dethroned long time FP leader Jake Dixon with a new record lap, his 1m 42.860s the best lap of the day. The Gresini rider was fourth in the P1 timed session.

MV Conveyors Speed Up rider Fermin Aldeguer improved to fifth, with all the times close in the session. Aron Canet was fractionally slower in sixth for Fantic Racing, as he continues to ride while recovering from his injuries.

Flip Salac placed seventh in an better performance from the Elf Marc VDS rider.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was eighth fastest, ahead of Boscoscuro rider Alonso Lopez in ninth. Tony Arbolino was only just over half a second off the lead time, but that was only good enough for tenth for Elf Marc VDS.

Albert Arenas made a large leap forward from his FP placing for eleventh on the second Gresini bike, with Ai Ogura an incredibly close twelfth in the tight session for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

The final two places in the provisional top 14 to go straight to Q2 were Senna Agius, the best of the rookies, in 13th for Liqui Moly Husqvarna GP and 14th placed Izan Guevara for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

Jeremy Alcoba had an extended stay in the pits in the first session, while Zonta van den Goorbergh had issues leaving and later crashed.

Matteo Pasini is also enjoying a one-time wildcard ride, with Speed Up. The Italian veteran was 15th overall after a fall. Xavi Cardelus also spilled off into the turn five gravel in P1.

Jake Dixon was third after the morning session and looked confident in the changes he had made with his Aspar team. The British rider, who won from pole in the Catalan race last season, was not able to make up the difference to his rivals in P1. Although still less than a second off the best time in the session, the #96 placed 17th, with work to do and the hope there will be no more brief showers - with one unusually arriving in the lunch break on Friday.
 

2024 Moto2 Catalunya - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)1m 42.860s
2Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.182s
3Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.184s
4Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0460s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.516s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.525s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.541s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.614s
9Daniel MunozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+0.621s
10Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors      Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.731s
11Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.744s
12Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.747s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.798s
14Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.804s
15Mattia PasiniITAMB Conveyors      Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.827s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.842s
17Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.932s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.103s
19Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.117s
20Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.208s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.254s
22Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.284s
23Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.358s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.557s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.619s
26Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.703s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.756s
28Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.765s
29Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.141s
30Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.190s
31Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.985s
32Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.767s

