2024 Catalunya Moto2, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Catalunya Grand Prix (round 6) in Barcelona, with wildcard Jorge Navarro top after day one.
Jorge Navarro was the surprising leader as the action drew to a close on Friday in Moto2 practice for the Catalan Grand Prix.
In for another wildcard appearance with Klint Forward Racing GP, the former regular in the championship arrived with plenty of laps under his belt at the Montmelo track, and had found the limit when he crashed in free practice.
Instantly near the top of the timesheets in the second session, the early leader came from another unusual source, replacement rider Daniel Munoz.
The #9 moved from fourth to first with a best of 1m 42.807s heading into the final four minutes. The lap held firm allowing Navarro to be provisional leader overnight.
His success for Forward eclipsed their regular riders, Alex Escrig and Xaver Artigas, who were the last two in both sessions.
|2024 Moto2 Catalunya - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 42.807s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.208s
|3
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+0.237s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.269s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.276s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.295s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.418s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.425s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.495s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.548s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.670s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.690s
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.699s
|14
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.760s
|15
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.780s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.810s
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.857s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.006s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.019s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.053s
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.119s
|22
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.221s
|23
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.299s
|24
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.441s
|25
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.470s
|26
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.639s
|27
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.660s
|28
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.807s
|29
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.870s
|30
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.113s
|31
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.449s
|32
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.727s
Joe Roberts was on a comeback mission, after working on his set up for American Racing he launched himself back into the top fourteen with a time which was good enough for first at the time, but ended up second best, just 0.208s slower.
The lap by Munoz held on for third for Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up, where he replaces the injured Bo Bendsneyder. Munoz was racing at the circuit just last week in the European Moto2 class.
Manuel Gonzalez had dethroned long time FP leader Jake Dixon with a new record lap, his 1m 42.860s the best lap of the day. The Gresini rider was fourth in the P1 timed session.
MV Conveyors Speed Up rider Fermin Aldeguer improved to fifth, with all the times close in the session. Aron Canet was fractionally slower in sixth for Fantic Racing, as he continues to ride while recovering from his injuries.
Flip Salac placed seventh in an better performance from the Elf Marc VDS rider.
Championship leader Sergio Garcia was eighth fastest, ahead of Boscoscuro rider Alonso Lopez in ninth. Tony Arbolino was only just over half a second off the lead time, but that was only good enough for tenth for Elf Marc VDS.
Albert Arenas made a large leap forward from his FP placing for eleventh on the second Gresini bike, with Ai Ogura an incredibly close twelfth in the tight session for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
The final two places in the provisional top 14 to go straight to Q2 were Senna Agius, the best of the rookies, in 13th for Liqui Moly Husqvarna GP and 14th placed Izan Guevara for CFMoto Inde Aspar.
Jeremy Alcoba had an extended stay in the pits in the first session, while Zonta van den Goorbergh had issues leaving and later crashed.
Matteo Pasini is also enjoying a one-time wildcard ride, with Speed Up. The Italian veteran was 15th overall after a fall. Xavi Cardelus also spilled off into the turn five gravel in P1.
Jake Dixon was third after the morning session and looked confident in the changes he had made with his Aspar team. The British rider, who won from pole in the Catalan race last season, was not able to make up the difference to his rivals in P1. Although still less than a second off the best time in the session, the #96 placed 17th, with work to do and the hope there will be no more brief showers - with one unusually arriving in the lunch break on Friday.
|2024 Moto2 Catalunya - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|1m 42.860s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.182s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.184s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0460s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.516s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.525s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.541s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.614s
|9
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+0.621s
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.731s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.744s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.747s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.798s
|14
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.804s
|15
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.827s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.842s
|17
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.932s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.103s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.117s
|20
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.208s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.254s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.284s
|23
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.358s
|24
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.557s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.619s
|26
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.703s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.756s
|28
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.765s
|29
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.141s
|30
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.190s
|31
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.985s
|32
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.767s