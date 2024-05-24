2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results

2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'38.562s 20/22 352k 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.072s 13/14 353k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.103s 23/24 352k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.133s 22/23 352k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.140s 21/23 351k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.231s 19/23 348k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.269s 20/24 351k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.455s 24/25 351k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.481s 18/20 351k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.496s 24/25 347k 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.551s 20/23 346k 12 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.591s 23/24 350k 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.788s 22/23 355k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.790s 19/22 354k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.820s 22/24 348k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.858s 18/22 348k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.917s 12/14 351k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.942s 22/22 352k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.996s 23/24 348k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.466s 15/24 346k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.694s 19/22 347k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.756s 18/22 347k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) No Time 0/0 0

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023) Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

A day after announcing his retirement plans, Aleix Espargaro set a new all-time lap record to lead an incident-packed Friday practice for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez was among the riders outside the top ten - not helped by yellow flags after a fall by his brother and team-mate Alex - and is therefore heading for Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Brad Binder (twice, at Turn 2), Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio (twice), Alex Marquez and Augusto Fernandez were all caught out during the afternoon hour.

Despite Binder’s early double trouble, he was sitting second to KTM team-mate Jack Miller by the midway stages.

Maverick Vinales then went top as the first rider to fit new soft rubber, briefly keeping the Aprilia rider in command until team-mate Espargaro made it an RS-GP one-two.

Morning pacesetter Jorge Martin then put his Pramac Ducati in front, with rookie Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia squeezing between Martin and the Aprilias.

But Espargaro responded by punching out a new lap record in the closing minutes, with Binder putting his earlier woes firmly behind him to lead Acosta and Bagnaia.

Alex Rins impressed by taking the new Yamaha aero to ninth and direct Qualifying 2 access.

HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl, who like Johann Zarco has the new aero package available, did not ride this afternoon due to illness.

2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'39.579s 16/19 352k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.292s 5/19 350k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.379s 21/21 353k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.387s 20/20 353k 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.472s 14/16 351k 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.708s 5/19 347k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.724s 7/18 351k 8 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.759s 18/20 352k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.782s 8/22 354k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.789s 17/20 350k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.801s 4/17 346k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.818s 17/17 350k 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.843s 15/18 347k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.914s 7/17 345k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.914s 5/19 353k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.974s 15/15 351k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.049s 15/18 348k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.093s 4/16 346k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.110s 5/20 351k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.113s 12/20 344k 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.204s 11/16 350k 22 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.215s 11/18 350k 23 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Team (RC213V) +1.844s 14/18 350k

* Rookie

Pramac's MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin leads 2025 factory team rival Marc Marquez (Gresini) and KTM's Brad Binder during opening practice for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.

Martin, who holds a commanding 38-point world championship lead, saved his best for his final run to finish 0.292s clear of Marquez.

However, Martin switched to a new set of tyres at the end, while Marquez remained on old rubber...

Binder, GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro - riding for the first time since confirming his end-of-season retirement - were all within 0.472s of Martin.

Alex Marquez, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, Augusto Fernandez, Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez completed the top ten.

Fresh from a private Mugello test, the Honda and Yamaha teams have new parts this weekend; including aero on the M1s and the RC213Vs of Johann Zarco and Stefan Bradl.

Zarco was 13th, albeit using the standard aero. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were identically matched on lap time for 15th and 16th, with Luca Marini receiving a boost as the top Repsol Honda in 17th, 1.049s from Martin.