2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'38.562s
|20/22
|352k
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.072s
|13/14
|353k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.103s
|23/24
|352k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.133s
|22/23
|352k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.140s
|21/23
|351k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.231s
|19/23
|348k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.269s
|20/24
|351k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.455s
|24/25
|351k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.481s
|18/20
|351k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.496s
|24/25
|347k
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.551s
|20/23
|346k
|12
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.591s
|23/24
|350k
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.788s
|22/23
|355k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.790s
|19/22
|354k
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.820s
|22/24
|348k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.858s
|18/22
|348k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.917s
|12/14
|351k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.942s
|22/22
|352k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.996s
|23/24
|348k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.466s
|15/24
|346k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.694s
|19/22
|347k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.756s
|18/22
|347k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|No Time
|0/0
|0
* Rookie
|Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023)
|Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)
A day after announcing his retirement plans, Aleix Espargaro set a new all-time lap record to lead an incident-packed Friday practice for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.
Meanwhile, Marc Marquez was among the riders outside the top ten - not helped by yellow flags after a fall by his brother and team-mate Alex - and is therefore heading for Saturday’s Qualifying 1.
Brad Binder (twice, at Turn 2), Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio (twice), Alex Marquez and Augusto Fernandez were all caught out during the afternoon hour.
Despite Binder’s early double trouble, he was sitting second to KTM team-mate Jack Miller by the midway stages.
Maverick Vinales then went top as the first rider to fit new soft rubber, briefly keeping the Aprilia rider in command until team-mate Espargaro made it an RS-GP one-two.
Morning pacesetter Jorge Martin then put his Pramac Ducati in front, with rookie Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia squeezing between Martin and the Aprilias.
But Espargaro responded by punching out a new lap record in the closing minutes, with Binder putting his earlier woes firmly behind him to lead Acosta and Bagnaia.
Alex Rins impressed by taking the new Yamaha aero to ninth and direct Qualifying 2 access.
HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl, who like Johann Zarco has the new aero package available, did not ride this afternoon due to illness.
|2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'39.579s
|16/19
|352k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.292s
|5/19
|350k
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.379s
|21/21
|353k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.387s
|20/20
|353k
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.472s
|14/16
|351k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.708s
|5/19
|347k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.724s
|7/18
|351k
|8
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.759s
|18/20
|352k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.782s
|8/22
|354k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.789s
|17/20
|350k
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.801s
|4/17
|346k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.818s
|17/17
|350k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.843s
|15/18
|347k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.914s
|7/17
|345k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.914s
|5/19
|353k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.974s
|15/15
|351k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.049s
|15/18
|348k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.093s
|4/16
|346k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.110s
|5/20
|351k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.113s
|12/20
|344k
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.204s
|11/16
|350k
|22
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.215s
|11/18
|350k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+1.844s
|14/18
|350k
* Rookie
|Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023)
|Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)
Pramac's MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin leads 2025 factory team rival Marc Marquez (Gresini) and KTM's Brad Binder during opening practice for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.
Martin, who holds a commanding 38-point world championship lead, saved his best for his final run to finish 0.292s clear of Marquez.
However, Martin switched to a new set of tyres at the end, while Marquez remained on old rubber...
Binder, GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro - riding for the first time since confirming his end-of-season retirement - were all within 0.472s of Martin.
Alex Marquez, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, Augusto Fernandez, Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez completed the top ten.
Fresh from a private Mugello test, the Honda and Yamaha teams have new parts this weekend; including aero on the M1s and the RC213Vs of Johann Zarco and Stefan Bradl.
Zarco was 13th, albeit using the standard aero. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were identically matched on lap time for 15th and 16th, with Luca Marini receiving a boost as the top Repsol Honda in 17th, 1.049s from Martin.