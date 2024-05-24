2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'38.562s20/22352k
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.072s13/14353k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.103s23/24352k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.133s22/23352k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.140s21/23351k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.231s19/23348k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.269s20/24351k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.455s24/25351k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.481s18/20351k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.496s24/25347k
11Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.551s20/23346k
12Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.591s23/24350k
13Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.788s22/23355k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.790s19/22354k
15Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.820s22/24348k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.858s18/22348k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.917s12/14351k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.942s22/22352k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.996s23/24348k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.466s15/24346k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.694s19/22347k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.756s18/22347k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)No Time0/00

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

A day after announcing his retirement plans, Aleix Espargaro set a new all-time lap record to lead an incident-packed Friday practice for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez was among the riders outside the top ten - not helped by yellow flags after a fall by his brother and team-mate Alex - and is therefore heading for Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Brad Binder (twice, at Turn 2), Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio (twice), Alex Marquez and Augusto Fernandez were all caught out during the afternoon hour.

Despite Binder’s early double trouble, he was sitting second to KTM team-mate Jack Miller by the midway stages.

Maverick Vinales then went top as the first rider to fit new soft rubber, briefly keeping the Aprilia rider in command until team-mate Espargaro made it an RS-GP one-two.

Morning pacesetter Jorge Martin then put his Pramac Ducati in front, with rookie Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia squeezing between Martin and the Aprilias.

But Espargaro responded by punching out a new lap record in the closing minutes, with Binder putting his earlier woes firmly behind him to lead Acosta and Bagnaia.

Alex Rins impressed by taking the new Yamaha aero to ninth and direct Qualifying 2 access.

HRC wild-card Stefan Bradl, who like Johann Zarco has the new aero package available, did not ride this afternoon due to illness.

2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'39.579s16/19352k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.292s5/19350k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.379s21/21353k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.387s20/20353k
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.472s14/16351k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.708s5/19347k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.724s7/18351k
8Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.759s18/20352k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.782s8/22354k
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.789s17/20350k
11Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.801s4/17346k
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.818s17/17350k
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.843s15/18347k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.914s7/17345k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.914s5/19353k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.974s15/15351k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.049s15/18348k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.093s4/16346k
19Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.110s5/20351k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.113s12/20344k
21Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.204s11/16350k
22Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.215s11/18350k
23Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Team (RC213V)+1.844s14/18350k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Pramac's MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin leads 2025 factory team rival Marc Marquez (Gresini) and KTM's Brad Binder during opening practice for the 2024 Catalan MotoGP.

Martin, who holds a commanding 38-point world championship lead, saved his best for his final run to finish 0.292s clear of Marquez.

However, Martin switched to a new set of tyres at the end, while Marquez remained on old rubber...

Binder, GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro - riding for the first time since confirming his end-of-season retirement - were all within 0.472s of Martin.

Alex Marquez, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, Augusto Fernandez, Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez completed the top ten.

Fresh from a private Mugello test, the Honda and Yamaha teams have new parts this weekend; including aero on the M1s and the RC213Vs of Johann Zarco and Stefan Bradl.

Zarco was 13th, albeit using the standard aero. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were identically matched on lap time for 15th and 16th, with Luca Marini receiving a boost as the top Repsol Honda in 17th, 1.049s from Martin.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7m ago
Explained: Insight into Mercedes’ new front wing after impressive Monaco pace
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
14m ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro secures top spot with a new lap record in Friday Practice
Aleix Espargaro Catalunya
Aleix Espargaro Catalunya
MotoGP
Results
16m ago
2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
IndyCar
News
25m ago
Romain Grosjean does not believe he is in the 'same field' as his rivals
Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean
IndyCar
News
38m ago
Newgarden: Team Penske "have really turned the page” ahead of Indy500
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden

Latest News

MotoGP
News
52m ago
Yamaha and Honda display new aero upgrades in Barcelona
Alex Rins, new front wing, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Rins, new front wing, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
IndyCar
News
53m ago
Alex Palou "has some work to do” ahead of the Indy500
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
MotoGP
1h ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Friday practice as it happened
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton fastest from Oscar Piastri in red-flagged first Monaco GP practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…