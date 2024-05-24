Aleix Espargaro testing plans: ‘Talking with all the brands, it will probably not be Aprilia’

Aleix Espargaro reveals his test and wild-card plans for 2025 will ‘probably not be with Aprilia’.

Aleix Espargaro, Catalunya MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Catalunya MotoGP 2024

Aleix Espargaro wants a switch to MotoGP test and wild-card duties after retiring from full time racing at the end of 2024.

But the identity of the machine he will develop next season is less clear.

An Aprilia rider since 2017 - who has taken the RS-GP’s first pole, podium and grand prix victories - it was assumed Espargaro would continue as part of the Italian project.

But speaking to DAZN shortly after officially confirming his retirement plans on the eve of his home Catalunya round, Espargaro revealed:

“I have spoken with all the brands, but it will probably not be Aprilia.”

DAZN Aleix Espargaro
DAZN Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola also hinted that the factory could be parting ways with the #41, when paying tribute to Espargaro:

“I don't know what you will do in the future, but you will always remain an Aprilia rider.”

Lorenzo Savadori is currently Aprilia's test and wild-card rider.

Quizzed late on Thursday about how many races he might do next season, Espargaro said:

“Good question! Not a lot, really. I still have a lot of races this year. I feel still young, believe me. 

"It's been not an easy decision because I still feel that I have the strength, the speed.

“But I would like to test next year and to do maybe one race, for example.”

The 34-year-old then cited the example of Dani Pedrosa, who retired from full-time racing with Honda in 2018 but has battled for the podium during recent wild-card appearances as a KTM test rider.

“Pedrosa’s example is extremely good,” Espargaro said. “Actually, Pedrosa was one of the guys who helped me most.

“I talked with him for a long time in Jerez and he said to me, ‘If you are doubting when you are going to the races, it's going to be worse, worse, worse, worse’.

“This is why I decided to retire. So I use a lot his words and I see him very happy right now. So I would love his life.”

