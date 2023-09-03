2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix at Barcelona.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 51.330s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|36m 51.535s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 52.357s
|4
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|36m 53.588s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 53.992s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 54.994s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 55.569s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 55.644s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 55.937s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|37m 0.059s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 0.806s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 0.926s
|13
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|37m 1.151s
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|37m 2.300s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|37m 2.513s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|37m 2.645s
|17
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 8.189s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 9.677s
|19
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 16.867s
|20
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|37m 17.118s
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 17.518s
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 20.773s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|37m 26.538s
|24
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|37m 30.693s
|25
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 43.416s
|26
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|37m 44.538s
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
Jake Dixon takes his second grand prix victory in style, fighting to the front of a close lead group and holding off Aron Canet in a last-lap battle.
Dixon dedicated his win to the family of BSB team owner Paul Bird, who passed away recently.