Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 36m 51.330s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 36m 51.535s 3 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 52.357s 4 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 36m 53.588s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 53.992s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 54.994s 7 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 55.569s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 36m 55.644s 9 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 55.937s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 37m 0.059s 11 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 37m 0.806s 12 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 37m 0.926s 13 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 37m 1.151s 14 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 37m 2.300s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 37m 2.513s 16 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 37m 2.645s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 37m 8.189s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 37m 9.677s 19 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 37m 16.867s 20 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 37m 17.118s 21 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 37m 17.518s 22 Mattia Rato ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 37m 20.773s 23 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 37m 26.538s 24 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 37m 30.693s 25 Izan Guevara SPA Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 37m 43.416s 26 Yeray Ruiz SPA Forward Team (Forward) 37m 44.538s Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) DNF Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) DNF

Jake Dixon takes his second grand prix victory in style, fighting to the front of a close lead group and holding off Aron Canet in a last-lap battle.

Dixon dedicated his win to the family of BSB team owner Paul Bird, who passed away recently.