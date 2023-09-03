2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Race Results

3 Sep 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Catalunya MotoGP, 2 September

Race results from the 2023 Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix at Barcelona.

Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)36m 51.330s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)36m 51.535s
3Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 52.357s
4Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)36m 53.588s
5Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 53.992s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 54.994s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 55.569s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)36m 55.644s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 55.937s
10Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)37m 0.059s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)37m 0.806s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)37m 0.926s
13Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)37m 1.151s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)37m 2.300s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)37m 2.513s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)37m 2.645s
17Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)37m 8.189s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)37m 9.677s
19Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)37m 16.867s
20Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)37m 17.118s
21Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)37m 17.518s
22Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)37m 20.773s
23Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)37m 26.538s
24Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)37m 30.693s
25Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)37m 43.416s
26Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)37m 44.538s
 Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)DNF 

Jake Dixon takes his second grand prix victory in style, fighting to the front of a close lead group and holding off Aron Canet in a last-lap battle.

Dixon dedicated his win to the family of BSB team owner Paul Bird, who passed away recently.

