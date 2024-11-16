2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Moto2 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona (Round 20) with Aron Canet signing off with the last pole position of the year.

Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, pole position
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, pole position
© Gold & Goose

The final round of 2024, the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, will see Aron Canet start on pole in Moto2 after a session peppered with yellow flags and cancelled laps.

Despite the sun conditions remained cool, with track temperature in the low teens.

Canet was able to go faster than he had been all weekend, arriving fastest after topping the morning P2 session, building on that for a lap of 1m 42.003s, set with three minutes of the session remaining.

The Fantic rider picks up the Tissot award for most pole positions, after collecting his sixth of the season.

There was pressure all the way with Manuel Gonzalez a close second, just 0.146s slower on his Gresini. The Spaniard could have been higher but suffered more than one cancelled lap over the fifteen minutes.

An all Kalex front row was completed by Zonta van den Goorbergh. His career second best qualifying performance had the Netherlands rider punching the air and his tank in glee after a stunning final lap alone lifted him from ninth to third after briefly holding the benchmark at the start of the session before a slew of lap cancellations.

2024 Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 42.003s
2Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.146s
3Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.212s
4Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.232s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.367s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.531s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.601s
8Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.616s
9Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.664s
10Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.675s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.806s
12Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.809s
13Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)0.881s
14Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.202s
15Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.544s
16Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.748s
17Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+6.606s
18Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)No Time
Q1
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 42.988s
20Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 43.070s
21Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 43.179s
22Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 43.217s
23Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 43.304s
24Stefano ManziSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 43.425s
25Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 43.479s
26Roberto GarciaSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 43.722s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 43.772s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 44.784s
29Simone CorsiITAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Kalex)1m 44.121s
30DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 44.126s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 44.386s
32Andrea MignoITAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 44.697s

There was little on times between the RW Idrofoglia rider and Jake Dixon, keen to give the Valencia based Aspar team the best final race together possible. Dixon was out of the pits for his final run early and also running alone on track, hinting at strong race pace for Sunday with a lap which initially paced him third, only getting knocked back one position to finish Q2 fourth.

Champion Ai Ogura was one of ten riders without a lap when the bikes entered the pits for a tyre change, and left it late to set the sixth best lap - the top Boscoscuro rider again for MT Helmets - MSI.

Diogo Moreira was instead setted having his banker set him into third for much of the session on his way to sixth for Italtrans. It leaves the Spaniard well positioned to claim the top rookie honours in Moto2, with just one point between him and Senna Agius, who starts tenth the best of the Q1 graduates.

Between the on the grid will be Filip Salac, the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders as he continues his strong run in to the end of the season in seventh, Celestino Vietti for Red Bull KTM Ajo in eighth and polesitter in Malaysia, replacement rider at American Racing, Jorge Navarro, only stifled this time by a fall before bouncing back to ninth on his final run.


Sergio Garcia, while in the ascendency earlier in the season was on pole in Barcelona for the Catalan Grand Prix, but his dip in form meant that there was no repeat, the Valencian, with a special helmet for the round, finished Q2in 14th.

The early yellow flags and lap cancellations were for Fermin Aldeguer, who was straight off with a fast crash at the last corner as he went to start his first flying lap. The Spaniard did not return to track despite his mechanics efforts, leaving hi with no time recorded.

There was also a late fall for Albert Arenas , which saw his time drop to 17th.

Q1 - Lopez fights back , Chantra misses out

 

The first qualifying session saw Alonso Lopez (13th) initially struggle before a final push took him from ninth to topping the session.

He was joined in progressing by Agius, who left it late too moving from fifth to second in the dying seconds, Arenas and Jaume Masia.

The Valencian was determined to make it through, going on to qualify 16th. That meant there was no room for Somkiat Chantra, who just missed out in his final Moto2 qualifying session before moving up to MotoGP, having only moved into the top four in the final two minutes as the changes to the standings came thick and fast.

Mario Aji had been holding one of those slots before a turn one fall ended his chances of a Q2 appearance.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Navarro is the most high profile of the riders not usually in the paddock, but the final round has several replacements and wildcards, boosting the grid.

Roberto Garcia (26th) for a second outing with Fantic Racing as wildcard, with Simone Corsi (29th) added at the Klint Forward Factory Team.

Andrea Migno (32nd) is in at Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, filling in for the injured Ayumu Sasaki.

Jeremy Alcoba has elected to undergo arm pump surgery so Stefano Manzi (24th)has been called up to ride the second VR46 bike.

