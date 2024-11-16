2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Qualifying Results

The final round of 2024, the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, will see Aron Canet start on pole in Moto2 after a session peppered with yellow flags and cancelled laps.

Despite the sun conditions remained cool, with track temperature in the low teens.

Canet was able to go faster than he had been all weekend, arriving fastest after topping the morning P2 session, building on that for a lap of 1m 42.003s, set with three minutes of the session remaining.

The Fantic rider picks up the Tissot award for most pole positions, after collecting his sixth of the season.

There was pressure all the way with Manuel Gonzalez a close second, just 0.146s slower on his Gresini. The Spaniard could have been higher but suffered more than one cancelled lap over the fifteen minutes.

An all Kalex front row was completed by Zonta van den Goorbergh. His career second best qualifying performance had the Netherlands rider punching the air and his tank in glee after a stunning final lap alone lifted him from ninth to third after briefly holding the benchmark at the start of the session before a slew of lap cancellations.

2024 Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.003s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.146s 3 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.212s 4 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.232s 5 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.367s 6 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.531s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.601s 8 Celestino Vietti SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.616s 9 Jorge Navarro SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.664s 10 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.675s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.806s 12 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.809s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 0.881s 14 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.202s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.544s 16 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.748s 17 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +6.606s 18 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) No Time Q1 19 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.988s 20 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 43.070s 21 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.179s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.217s 23 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 43.304s 24 Stefano Manzi SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 43.425s 25 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.479s 26 Roberto Garcia SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.722s 27 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.772s 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 44.784s 29 Simone Corsi ITA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Kalex) 1m 44.121s 30 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.126s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 44.386s 32 Andrea Migno ITA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 44.697s

There was little on times between the RW Idrofoglia rider and Jake Dixon, keen to give the Valencia based Aspar team the best final race together possible. Dixon was out of the pits for his final run early and also running alone on track, hinting at strong race pace for Sunday with a lap which initially paced him third, only getting knocked back one position to finish Q2 fourth.

Champion Ai Ogura was one of ten riders without a lap when the bikes entered the pits for a tyre change, and left it late to set the sixth best lap - the top Boscoscuro rider again for MT Helmets - MSI.

Diogo Moreira was instead setted having his banker set him into third for much of the session on his way to sixth for Italtrans. It leaves the Spaniard well positioned to claim the top rookie honours in Moto2, with just one point between him and Senna Agius, who starts tenth the best of the Q1 graduates.

Between the on the grid will be Filip Salac, the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders as he continues his strong run in to the end of the season in seventh, Celestino Vietti for Red Bull KTM Ajo in eighth and polesitter in Malaysia, replacement rider at American Racing, Jorge Navarro, only stifled this time by a fall before bouncing back to ninth on his final run.



Sergio Garcia, while in the ascendency earlier in the season was on pole in Barcelona for the Catalan Grand Prix, but his dip in form meant that there was no repeat, the Valencian, with a special helmet for the round, finished Q2in 14th.

The early yellow flags and lap cancellations were for Fermin Aldeguer, who was straight off with a fast crash at the last corner as he went to start his first flying lap. The Spaniard did not return to track despite his mechanics efforts, leaving hi with no time recorded.

There was also a late fall for Albert Arenas , which saw his time drop to 17th.

Q1 - Lopez fights back , Chantra misses out

The first qualifying session saw Alonso Lopez (13th) initially struggle before a final push took him from ninth to topping the session.

He was joined in progressing by Agius, who left it late too moving from fifth to second in the dying seconds, Arenas and Jaume Masia.

The Valencian was determined to make it through, going on to qualify 16th. That meant there was no room for Somkiat Chantra, who just missed out in his final Moto2 qualifying session before moving up to MotoGP, having only moved into the top four in the final two minutes as the changes to the standings came thick and fast.

Mario Aji had been holding one of those slots before a turn one fall ended his chances of a Q2 appearance.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Navarro is the most high profile of the riders not usually in the paddock, but the final round has several replacements and wildcards, boosting the grid.

Roberto Garcia (26th) for a second outing with Fantic Racing as wildcard, with Simone Corsi (29th) added at the Klint Forward Factory Team.

Andrea Migno (32nd) is in at Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, filling in for the injured Ayumu Sasaki.

Jeremy Alcoba has elected to undergo arm pump surgery so Stefano Manzi (24th)has been called up to ride the second VR46 bike.