2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the final Moto2 2024 round of the year, the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona (round 20) in Catalunya, where Aron Canet dominated the final Friday of the season, topping both sessions.

Stepping in to replace Valencia as the final round, the Barcelona circuit was cooler later in the year, so less grip was available and times slower than during the first visit ahead of the Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix.

That did not faze Spanish rider Aron Canet on home soil, topping both sessions and finishing Friday leading the way with a best of 1m 42.426s for Fantic Racing.

The Kalex rider had pressure for the position late on, with Jake Dixon aware he had slipped to 14th, causing him to put together a lap which lead briefly before Canet bounced back with his best.

The top three was completed by another rider making late improvements, with Manuel Gonzalez securing the position heading towards the final flying laps, and holding on for Gresini.

2024 Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 42.426s
2Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.231s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.293s
4Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.298s
5Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.388s
6Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.551s
7Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.555s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.677s
9Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.731s
10Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.827s
11Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.941s
12Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.990s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.990s
14Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.032s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.118s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.133s
17Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.144s
18Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.204s
19Stefano ManziSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.217s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.321s
21Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.329s
22Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.453s
23Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.516s
24Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.736s
25Roberto GarciaSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.295s
26Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.355s
27Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.380s
28Simone CorsiITAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Kalex)+2.568s
29Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.927s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.969s
31DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+3.071s
32Andrea MignoITAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+4.079s

Jorge Navarro was the best of the many replacement and wildcard riders peppering to Moto2 paddock for the final round, building on his podium last time out as he fills in for Joe Roberts at American Racing, after a strong showing in FP earning eighth, Navarro improved further on home soil to finish the opening day a close fourth.

The most recent race winner, Celestino Vietti, was fifth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo having also briefly lead the way with seven minutes of P1 remaining.

Ai Ogura looked to be working on race pace having finished the opening session down in 20th. The champion was back out on track after setting the early benchmark lap time, but seemed to have opted for used tyres in the closing stages, leaving him sixth for MT Helmets - MSI, the highest placed Boscoscuro rider.

Fermin Aldeguer was back in action ahead of his upcoming MotoGP test and was seventh quickest for Speed Up, also on a Boscoscuro, just over half a second off the lead time.

Diogo Moreira did his hopes of finishing the 2024 season as top rookie no harm in eighth. There is currently only a point separating him and rival Senna Agius, who finished day one down in 20th.

Filip Salac picked up the pace to claim ninth as the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders, with Alonso Lopez doing enough to complete the top ten for Speed Up.

Zonta van den Goorbergh spent the early part of the session second behind Ogura on his way to eleventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP. Albert Arenas was close on times in twelfth on the second Gresini machine.

Tony Arbolino had completed the Free Practice top three behind Canet and Aldeguer, but struggled in the timed session, spending much of it outside the top twenty before a late flying lap propelled him to 13th.

The final overnight Q2 progression spot went to Sergio Garcia, as the free-falling MT helmets rider tries to defend third overall after being the early championship leader.

There is an extended entry for the final round of the season with Wildcard rides for Roberto Garcia for a second outing with Fantic Racing, having already featured in Germany, with Simone Corsi back in action at the Klint Forward Factory Team.

Andrea Migno makes a Moto2 return with the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, in for the injured Ayumu Sasaki, with Jeremy Alcoba also out of action after electing to undergo arm pump surgery as he exits the class - Stefano Manzi fills on the other VR46 bike.


The first session saw an early tech issue for Barry Baltus, who pulled into the gravel at turn ten. There was a further issue for Aldeguer at the end of the session as he exited pit lane with his hand already up. Turn five was again the scene of the crash action, with a spill for Robert Garcia.

P1 saw an early crash for Alex Escrig, also off at the ever popular turn five.

2024 Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 42.998s
2Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.200s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.623s
4Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.656s
5Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.807s
6Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.822s
7Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.825s
8Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.837s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.110s
10Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.112s
11Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.133s
12Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.180s
13Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.235s
14Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.259s
15Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.332s
16Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.357s
17Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.357s
18Stefano ManziSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.362s
19Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.378s
20Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.379s
21Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.383s
22Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.502s
23Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.563s
24DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.811s
25Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.949s
26Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.037s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.170s
28Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.299s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.711s
30Simone CorsiITAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Kalex)+2.897s
31Roberto GarciaSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.927s
32Andrea MignoITAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+3.841s

