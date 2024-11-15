2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Stepping in to replace Valencia as the final round, the Barcelona circuit was cooler later in the year, so less grip was available and times slower than during the first visit ahead of the Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix.

That did not faze Spanish rider Aron Canet on home soil, topping both sessions and finishing Friday leading the way with a best of 1m 42.426s for Fantic Racing.

The Kalex rider had pressure for the position late on, with Jake Dixon aware he had slipped to 14th, causing him to put together a lap which lead briefly before Canet bounced back with his best.

The top three was completed by another rider making late improvements, with Manuel Gonzalez securing the position heading towards the final flying laps, and holding on for Gresini.

2024 Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.426s 2 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.231s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.293s 4 Jorge Navarro SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.298s 5 Celestino Vietti SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.388s 6 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.551s 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.555s 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.677s 9 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.731s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.827s 11 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.941s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.990s 13 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.990s 14 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.032s 15 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.118s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.133s 17 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.144s 18 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.204s 19 Stefano Manzi SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.217s 20 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.321s 21 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.329s 22 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.453s 23 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.516s 24 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.736s 25 Roberto Garcia SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.295s 26 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.355s 27 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +2.380s 28 Simone Corsi ITA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Kalex) +2.568s 29 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.927s 30 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.969s 31 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +3.071s 32 Andrea Migno ITA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +4.079s

Jorge Navarro was the best of the many replacement and wildcard riders peppering to Moto2 paddock for the final round, building on his podium last time out as he fills in for Joe Roberts at American Racing, after a strong showing in FP earning eighth, Navarro improved further on home soil to finish the opening day a close fourth.

The most recent race winner, Celestino Vietti, was fifth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo having also briefly lead the way with seven minutes of P1 remaining.

Ai Ogura looked to be working on race pace having finished the opening session down in 20th. The champion was back out on track after setting the early benchmark lap time, but seemed to have opted for used tyres in the closing stages, leaving him sixth for MT Helmets - MSI, the highest placed Boscoscuro rider.

Fermin Aldeguer was back in action ahead of his upcoming MotoGP test and was seventh quickest for Speed Up, also on a Boscoscuro, just over half a second off the lead time.

Diogo Moreira did his hopes of finishing the 2024 season as top rookie no harm in eighth. There is currently only a point separating him and rival Senna Agius, who finished day one down in 20th.

Filip Salac picked up the pace to claim ninth as the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders, with Alonso Lopez doing enough to complete the top ten for Speed Up.

Zonta van den Goorbergh spent the early part of the session second behind Ogura on his way to eleventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP. Albert Arenas was close on times in twelfth on the second Gresini machine.

Tony Arbolino had completed the Free Practice top three behind Canet and Aldeguer, but struggled in the timed session, spending much of it outside the top twenty before a late flying lap propelled him to 13th.

The final overnight Q2 progression spot went to Sergio Garcia, as the free-falling MT helmets rider tries to defend third overall after being the early championship leader.

There is an extended entry for the final round of the season with Wildcard rides for Roberto Garcia for a second outing with Fantic Racing, having already featured in Germany, with Simone Corsi back in action at the Klint Forward Factory Team.

Andrea Migno makes a Moto2 return with the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, in for the injured Ayumu Sasaki, with Jeremy Alcoba also out of action after electing to undergo arm pump surgery as he exits the class - Stefano Manzi fills on the other VR46 bike.



The first session saw an early tech issue for Barry Baltus, who pulled into the gravel at turn ten. There was a further issue for Aldeguer at the end of the session as he exited pit lane with his hand already up. Turn five was again the scene of the crash action, with a spill for Robert Garcia.

P1 saw an early crash for Alex Escrig, also off at the ever popular turn five.