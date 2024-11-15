2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.

2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'38.918s22/24352k
2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.080s24/26351k
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.107s21/22353k
4Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.279s19/24352k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.296s19/25354k
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.306s20/24353k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.377s20/25348k
8Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.443s20/22351k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.500s19/24356k
10Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.549s21/23351k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.570s22/24352k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.838s21/22344k
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.873s24/26350k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.876s22/23350k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.892s18/20350k
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.076s21/23352k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.096s19/24356k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.207s23/23351k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.221s17/22348k
20Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.486s21/23352k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.717s20/22348k
22Michele PirroITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.868s19/22345k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+2.110s22/26346k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia keeps the pressure on title leader Jorge Martin by leading Friday practice for the 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP season finale.

Bagnaia shrugged off a shock fall after the chequered flag this morning to jump to the top ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaro late in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller were among those to miss out on the top ten and must take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

After most riders stuck with the same set of soft front and medium rear tyres for FP1, warmer temperatures saw medium and hard fronts combined with soft or medium rears this afternoon.

Before the soft-rear time attacks, VR46’s Bezzecchi was leading the timesheets on used rubber ahead of Vinales, Alex Marquez, Acosta, Martin, Bagnaia, Zarco, Binder, Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro.

Martin - who appeared to try the biggest range of tyre options this afternoon - then went straight to the top on new soft rubber, front and rear.

Despite his speed, Martin looked agitated in the pits, frantically waving over crew chief Daniele Romagnoli to discuss some form of issue.

Meanwhile, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco pulled out a scorching lap behind Marc Marquez to go fastest.

The final run began with Zarco, Martin, Maverick Vinales, Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro and Jack Miller occupying the top ten places.

Marquez, Zarco and Fabio Quartararo were queued up behind Bagnaia for their last laps before VR46 Academy colleague Bezzecchi blasted to the top on his own.

But not for long.

Bagnaia dipped 0.080s under the GP23 rider, with Martin stuck in fifth after losing a lap to a big front-end save. May’s pole qualifier and Sprint winner Espargaro claimed a late third, but seemed to feel more was possible.

Yellow flags for a late Joan Mir accident and run-off by Acosta were swiftly cleared.

2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'40.501s16/18345k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.411s7/16355k
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.414s8/20347k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.451s19/22356k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.470s6/18353k
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.568s10/22353k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.582s15/18351k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.626s9/21350k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.677s17/19353k
10Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.695s10/19348k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.745s18/20351k
12Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.858s9/21348k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.895s15/20354k
14Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.897s8/17354k
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.980s10/20350k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.007s14/18351k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.152s18/19347k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.210s9/17350k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.216s8/21352k
20Michele PirroITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.397s12/15344k
21Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.437s8/19353k
22Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.569s6/18347k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+1.769s8/19346k

* Rookie

Takaaki Nakagami starts his final full-time MotoGP weekend on top of the timesheets after bizarre incidents bookend opening practice for the Solidarity Barcelona season finale.

Bagnaia down - after the chequered flag

World championship leader Jorge Martin got the early edge over title rival Francesco Bagnaia with fifth place, but Bagnaia then crashed into Turn 1 after the session had ended!

Bagnaia was cruising with his elbow on the tank after a botched practice start when he seemed to be surprised by an outside pass from Maverick Vinales in the braking zone and lost the front.

Vinales later shrugged a 'what did I do?' gesture when watching a replay in the pits.

Bagnaia had spun up, yet again, during his practice start, perhaps while trying a low front-holeshot setting. 

The good news for Bagnaia was that he trudged away unharmed.

Riding in cool but dry 14-degree air temperatures, Nakagami - after an earlier fall - fitted new soft front and medium rear tyres to shoot 0.4s ahead of Pedro Acosta in the final minutes.

Acosta, like most riders, stuck with the same set of soft and medium tyres but began the weekend on the ground.

Tech3 team-mates tangle

Red flags were waved after just six minutes when Acosta and Tech3 team-mate Augusto Fernandez suffered a strange collision on the exit of Turn 5.

Fernandez attempted to go around the outside of Acosta, who was caught up behind Brad Binder.

But Acosta, leaning to the inside, was unaware of Fernandez’s move and the pair clashed on the exit, sending both riders down, damaging an air fence and forcing red flags.

Fortunately, both riders walked away, with Acosta still shocked as he spoke to his team in the pits.

Before the red flag, VR46 stand-in Michele Pirro had been caught out in the opening minutes, also at Turn 5.

The last-minute change of venue and cooler temperatures mean Michelin is offering a season-high seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.

How Martin can become MotoGP champion in Saturday’s Barcelona Sprint:

  • Martin wins the Sprint.
  • Martin finishes 2nd and Bagnaia doesn’t win.
  • Martin finishes 3rd and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 5th.
  • Martin finishes 4th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 6th.
  • Martin finishes 5th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 7th.
  • Martin finishes 6th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 8th.
  • Martin finishes 7th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 9th.
  • Martin finishes 8th and Bagnaia is 10th or lower.

Martin holds a 24-point lead over Bagnaia heading into this weekend’s title showdown.

That means Martin can be crowned premier-class champion for the first time and make history as the first satellite rider to win the title in the ‘MotoGP’ era, if he wins the Saturday Sprint or scores at least two points more than Bagnaia.

While the odds are stacked in Martin’s favour, cool temperatures and the threat of rain mean there might yet be one more twist in what defending double champion Bagnaia has called a “championship of mistakes”.

Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.

MotoGP’s visit to the track in May saw home star Aleix Espargaro announce his retirement plans on the Thursday then lead Friday practice, qualify on pole and win the Sprint - after a last lap mistake by Bagnaia.

Bagnaia retaliated with victory in the grand prix, where Martin finished runner-up from seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying. Marc Marquez didn’t even reach Qualifying 2 but rode from 14th to the podium in both races.

Gresini’s Marquez holds a 1-point lead over Enea Bastianini, the rider he replaces at the factory Ducati team next year, in the battle for third in the world championship.

Fifth overall and top non-Ducati rider will also be settled this weekend, with rookie Pedro Acosta carrying a 3-point lead over future factory KTM team-mate Brad Binder.

Miguel Oliveira returns to action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.

 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

