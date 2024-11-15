2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia keeps the pressure on title leader Jorge Martin by leading Friday practice for the 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP season finale.

Bagnaia shrugged off a shock fall after the chequered flag this morning to jump to the top ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaro late in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller were among those to miss out on the top ten and must take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

After most riders stuck with the same set of soft front and medium rear tyres for FP1, warmer temperatures saw medium and hard fronts combined with soft or medium rears this afternoon.

Before the soft-rear time attacks, VR46’s Bezzecchi was leading the timesheets on used rubber ahead of Vinales, Alex Marquez, Acosta, Martin, Bagnaia, Zarco, Binder, Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro.

Martin - who appeared to try the biggest range of tyre options this afternoon - then went straight to the top on new soft rubber, front and rear.

Despite his speed, Martin looked agitated in the pits, frantically waving over crew chief Daniele Romagnoli to discuss some form of issue.

Meanwhile, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco pulled out a scorching lap behind Marc Marquez to go fastest.

The final run began with Zarco, Martin, Maverick Vinales, Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro and Jack Miller occupying the top ten places.

Marquez, Zarco and Fabio Quartararo were queued up behind Bagnaia for their last laps before VR46 Academy colleague Bezzecchi blasted to the top on his own.

But not for long.

Bagnaia dipped 0.080s under the GP23 rider, with Martin stuck in fifth after losing a lap to a big front-end save. May’s pole qualifier and Sprint winner Espargaro claimed a late third, but seemed to feel more was possible.

Yellow flags for a late Joan Mir accident and run-off by Acosta were swiftly cleared.