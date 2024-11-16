2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'38.641s 7/8 354k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.055s 7/8 352k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.157s 7/9 353k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.208s 7/8 355k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.245s 3/5 355k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.308s 7/8 356k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.351s 6/7 351k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.437s 6/9 354k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.480s 8/8 351k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.568s 3/8 348k 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.611s 5/5 351k 12 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.853s 6/8 353k Qualifying 1: 13 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'39.432s 6/8 351k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'39.487s 6/8 354k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'39.559s 6/8 350k 16 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'39.619s 6/8 352k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'39.645s 3/8 352k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'39.678s 7/8 353k 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'39.749s 6/6 350k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'39.793s 4/8 345k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'40.166s 6/8 348k 22 Michele Pirro ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'40.252s 2/7 343k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 1'40.423s 7/8 351k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia takes the final pole position of the 2024 MotoGP season ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez at the Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix.

World championship leader Jorge Martin will line-up on the second row for this afternoon’s title chance, where he must beat Bagnaia by at least two points to avoid a Sunday showdown.

A tense-looking Martin mentally rehearsed his qualifying lap with his eyes closed in the garage before the session, then got a pre-arranged tow behind good friend Espargaro on his first run.

But it only got Martin into third, with reigning champion Bagnaia flat out from the moment he left the pits to take provisional pole and tow Marquez into second.

Future team-mate Marquez and Franco Morbidelli were then locked to Bagnaia’s rear wheel as the final run began, all three improving to sweep the front row.

Espargaro, again with Martin chasing, then got within 0.055s of beating Bagnaia in his final qualifying session for Aprilia to split the Ducatis on the front row.

However, Martin couldn’t do better than fourth, where he will start ahead of team-mate Morbidelli and KTM’s Pedro Acosta on the second row.

Marquez later said he knew Pecco was happy to tow other riders ahead of Martin today.

Franco Morbidelli and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, with Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir narrowly missing out.

The factory KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller (who fell) will start just 18th and 19th on the grid, with Acosta’s GASGAS team-mate Augusto Fernandez in 21st.

The 12-lap Barcelona Sprint starts at 2pm local time.

How Martin can become MotoGP champion in Saturday’s Barcelona Sprint:

Martin wins the Sprint.

Martin finishes 2nd and Bagnaia doesn’t win.

Martin finishes 3rd and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 5th.

Martin finishes 4th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 6th.

Martin finishes 5th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 7th.

Martin finishes 6th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 8th.

Martin finishes 7th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 9th.

Martin finishes 8th and Bagnaia is 10th or lower.

Martin holds a 24-point lead over Bagnaia heading into this weekend’s title showdown.

That means Martin can be crowned premier-class champion for the first time and make history as the first satellite rider to win the title in the ‘MotoGP’ era, if he wins the Saturday Sprint or scores at least two points more than Bagnaia.

While the odds are stacked in Martin’s favour, cool temperatures and the threat of rain mean there might yet be one more twist in what defending double champion Bagnaia has called a “championship of mistakes”.

Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.

MotoGP’s visit to the track in May saw home star Aleix Espargaro announce his retirement plans on the Thursday then lead Friday practice, qualify on pole and win the Sprint - after a last lap mistake by Bagnaia.

Bagnaia retaliated with victory in the grand prix, where Martin finished runner-up from seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying. Marc Marquez didn’t even reach Qualifying 2 but rode from 14th to the podium in both races.

Gresini’s Marquez holds a 1-point lead over Enea Bastianini, the rider he replaces at the factory Ducati team next year, in the battle for third in the world championship.

Fifth overall and top non-Ducati rider will also be settled this weekend, with rookie Pedro Acosta carrying a 3-point lead over future factory KTM team-mate Brad Binder.

Miguel Oliveira returns to action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.

The last-minute change of venue and cooler temperatures compared mean Michelin is offering a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.