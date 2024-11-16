2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.

Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'40.208s5/13347k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.108s11/13352k
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.128s12/15350k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.161s4/13350k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.279s4/13353k
6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.323s4/15352k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.327s10/13351k
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.382s4/13354k
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.407s4/12356k
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.437s11/13347k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.446s7/14352k
12Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.456s6/15355k
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.457s15/15353k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.460s4/12350k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.564s11/15352k
16Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.570s4/14353k
17Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.594s5/14352k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.698s12/14350k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.709s4/13351k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.826s6/14350k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.217s4/14348k
22Michele PirroITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.461s4/11347k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+1.585s12/14348k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia fastest during Saturday practice for the 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP season finale at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Riders continued experimenting with the expanded tyre range with soft, medium and hard rears on track despite the cool (12-degree) morning conditions (with soft and medium fronts).

Title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin were only eleventh and twelfth but within half-a-second of the top.

Friday leader Francesco Bagnaia stuck with used medium front and soft rear rubber.

Martin, who has his first chance to win the MotoGP title this afternoon, fitted a new medium rear for the 30-minute session but finished with a very old (26 lap) medium front. 

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including both Red Bull KTMs, will now begin.

How Martin can become MotoGP champion in Saturday’s Barcelona Sprint:

Martin wins the Sprint.
Martin finishes 2nd and Bagnaia doesn’t win.
Martin finishes 3rd and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 5th.
Martin finishes 4th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 6th.
Martin finishes 5th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 7th.
Martin finishes 6th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 8th.
Martin finishes 7th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 9th.
Martin finishes 8th and Bagnaia is 10th or lower.

Martin holds a 24-point lead over Bagnaia heading into this weekend’s title showdown.

That means Martin can be crowned premier-class champion for the first time and make history as the first satellite rider to win the title in the ‘MotoGP’ era, if he wins the Saturday Sprint or scores at least two points more than Bagnaia.

While the odds are stacked in Martin’s favour, cool temperatures and the threat of rain mean there might yet be one more twist in what defending double champion Bagnaia has called a “championship of mistakes”.

Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.

MotoGP’s visit to the track in May saw home star Aleix Espargaro announce his retirement plans on the Thursday then lead Friday practice, qualify on pole and win the Sprint - after a last lap mistake by Bagnaia.

Bagnaia retaliated with victory in the grand prix, where Martin finished runner-up from seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying. Marc Marquez didn’t even reach Qualifying 2 but rode from 14th to the podium in both races.

Gresini’s Marquez holds a 1-point lead over Enea Bastianini, the rider he replaces at the factory Ducati team next year, in the battle for third in the world championship.

Fifth overall and top non-Ducati rider will also be settled this weekend, with rookie Pedro Acosta carrying a 3-point lead over future factory KTM team-mate Brad Binder.

Miguel Oliveira returns to action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.

The last-minute change of venue and cooler temperatures compared mean Michelin is offering a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Starting grid for title-deciding Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Martin, Bagnaia
Martin, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
12m ago
Marc Marquez: “We came back to our position” | “P9 for Jorge is easy, but racing is racing”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
46m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “I did what I needed to” - Martin “looks nervous, it’s normal”
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Luca Marini “expected more” from Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Luca Marini, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli: Lewis Hamilton’s driving style “similar to mine”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP
Results
2h ago
Barcelona Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP: Bagnaia keeps title hopes alive with sprint win
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Francesco Bagnaia leads 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia leads 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, pole position
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, pole position
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
New UK MotoGP TV deal for 2025 announced - with sprints shown for free
MotoGP
MotoGP