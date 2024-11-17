2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Moto2 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona,where Valencian Aron Canet finished the season with a fourth win.

Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona
© Gold & Goose

The final round (round 20) of 2024, the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, saw Aron Canet fight back to the front for his fourth win of the year.

The Fantic Racing Kalex rider had started from pole but both he and Manuel Gonzalez suffered huge wheelies off the line, the Gresini rider recovering quickly to lead the opening laps of the race.

Canet had dropped to ninth but avoided the early crashed that peppered the opening laps to begin his fight back quickly - up to fifth on just lap two.

By lap four the Spaniard was in second and ready to pounce, and the very next lap hit the front, where he built a gap.

That space diminished over the closing laps as Gonzalez had a final push for the win, but rear grip was at a premium, and Canet was able to hold on for a win he dedicated to his home. Win number four means he has more race victories in Moto2 than his rivals to finish 2024 on a high.

2024 Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)36m 29.282s
2Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.091s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.124s
4Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.167s
5Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+3.450s
6Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+4.705s
7Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+5.647s
8Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+6.106s
9Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+7.610s
10Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+7.660s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+10.545s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+14.220s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+14.733s
14Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+16.204s
15Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+16.397s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+16.476s
17Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+16.553s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+22.363s
19Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+22.443s
20Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+25.903s
21Stefano ManziSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+27.133s
22Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+29.727s
23Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+35.400s
24Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+39.874s
25DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+43.833s
26Andrea MignoITAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+44.005s
27Simone CorsiITAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Kalex)+45.578s
28Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
29Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNF
30Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF
31Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
32Roberto GarciaSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)DNF

Gonzalez had dropped the gap to just 0.091s at the line for second, which saw him move into third in the overall standings, something the Spaniard was well aware of and not willing to lose in his final push.

Third was hard fought between new champion Ai Ogura and rookie Diogo Moreira.

Ogura, who won the race in Montmelo in May, had moved into the position early from fifth on the grid, while the Italtrans rider had initially been embroiled in a battle for top rookie honours on track with Senna Agius.

Moreira briefly took the position at the first corner on the start of the final lap, only for the Japanese rider to come straight back. The final corner saw Moreira pull off a Valentino Rossi style move when Ogura left the door just enough ajar, taking his first podium finish in Moto2 at the last round.

The podium placing saw Moreira become the first Brazilian to grace a intermediate class rostrum since Adu Celso Santos back in 1973.

Ogura didn’t quite get the finish his gold leathers and bike combi deserved in fourth but was quick to congratulate his race rival and was once again the best Boscoscuro rider over the line.

Filip Salac was the best of the rest on fifth, his second best result of the season for Elf Marc VDS.

MT Helmets - MSI rider Sergio Garcia was another rider racing with home in his heart, in an improved sixth after his downturn in form -but not quite enough to hold third overall.

Izan Guevara picked up seventh late in the race for Valencian team Aspar, passing the second Gresini of Albert Arenas, leaving hi eighth.

Alonso Lopez was the best of the Speed Up duo in ninth ahead of Fermin Aldeguer.

The #54 started 18th after a crash in qualifying, and still had his long lap penalty to serve before joining MotoGP.

After climbing as high as fourth, and recovering after his penalty, the Spanish rider faded in the closing stages, leaving him tenth.

Somkiat Chantra spent much of the race outside of the points before a late push saw him claim eleventh for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

The Thai rider pulled clear of Marcos Ramirez in twelfth, who was then battling Agius who finished 13th after running in the top fie when battling his rookie rival.

The final points went to Tony Arbolino, who also spent most of the race outside the top fifteen before recovering to 14th on the second Marc VDS bike, with Jaume Masia picking up just his third points finish in 15th for Preicanos Racing.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

The opening laps were crash heavy.

The first incident on the opening lap saw Jake Dixon trying to recover after running wide and off track.

That sent him near to Alonso Lopez, who shut the door on his recovery, sending him crashing out and into the path of Jorge Navarro and Robert Garcia,a wildcard with Fantic Racing,  all out at turn five.

Soon after Deniz Oncu was heading wide, his recovery saw him leave little room for Zonta van den Goorbergh, who fell - taking Celestino Vietti with him.

A podium in Malaysia had made Navarro the most prominent of the riders not usually in the paddock, but the final round saw several replacements and wildcards join the class for the season finale.

Simone Corsi (27th) joined the Klint Forward Factory Team.

Andrea Migno (26th) was back at Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, in for the injured Ayumu Sasaki.

Jeremy Alcoba is undergoing arm pump surgery so Stefano Manzi was brought in to ride the second VR46 bike. He finished ahead in 21st despite having to go around the long lap loop for exceeding track limits.

Oncu received the same penalty, but went twice after his first trip was deemed to be completed incorrectly. That left him 22nd in an eventful race for the Turkish rider.

Dennis Foggia was also ordered around the penalty loop, but for taking a shortcut at turn two, finishing 25th.

Championship Standings

Ogura moved his final championship winning total to 274.

Canet cemented his status as runner-up with victory, an additional 25 points taking him to a final 234 points.

Third place was determined by the race result with Gonzalez taking the place from Garcia with second in the race, now on 195, with Garcia finishing on 191 points.

Moreira took top rookie honours in style on the podium.

