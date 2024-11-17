2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Race Results

The final round (round 20) of 2024, the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, saw Aron Canet fight back to the front for his fourth win of the year.

The Fantic Racing Kalex rider had started from pole but both he and Manuel Gonzalez suffered huge wheelies off the line, the Gresini rider recovering quickly to lead the opening laps of the race.

Canet had dropped to ninth but avoided the early crashed that peppered the opening laps to begin his fight back quickly - up to fifth on just lap two.

By lap four the Spaniard was in second and ready to pounce, and the very next lap hit the front, where he built a gap.

That space diminished over the closing laps as Gonzalez had a final push for the win, but rear grip was at a premium, and Canet was able to hold on for a win he dedicated to his home. Win number four means he has more race victories in Moto2 than his rivals to finish 2024 on a high.

2024 Moto2 Solidarity Barcelona - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 29.282s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.091s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.124s 4 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.167s 5 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +3.450s 6 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +4.705s 7 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +5.647s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +6.106s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +7.610s 10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +7.660s 11 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +10.545s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +14.220s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +14.733s 14 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +16.204s 15 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +16.397s 16 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +16.476s 17 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +16.553s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +22.363s 19 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +22.443s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +25.903s 21 Stefano Manzi SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +27.133s 22 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +29.727s 23 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +35.400s 24 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +39.874s 25 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +43.833s 26 Andrea Migno ITA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +44.005s 27 Simone Corsi ITA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Kalex) +45.578s 28 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 29 Celestino Vietti SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF 30 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 31 Jorge Navarro SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 32 Roberto Garcia SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF

Gonzalez had dropped the gap to just 0.091s at the line for second, which saw him move into third in the overall standings, something the Spaniard was well aware of and not willing to lose in his final push.

Third was hard fought between new champion Ai Ogura and rookie Diogo Moreira.

Ogura, who won the race in Montmelo in May, had moved into the position early from fifth on the grid, while the Italtrans rider had initially been embroiled in a battle for top rookie honours on track with Senna Agius.

Moreira briefly took the position at the first corner on the start of the final lap, only for the Japanese rider to come straight back. The final corner saw Moreira pull off a Valentino Rossi style move when Ogura left the door just enough ajar, taking his first podium finish in Moto2 at the last round.

The podium placing saw Moreira become the first Brazilian to grace a intermediate class rostrum since Adu Celso Santos back in 1973.

Ogura didn’t quite get the finish his gold leathers and bike combi deserved in fourth but was quick to congratulate his race rival and was once again the best Boscoscuro rider over the line.

Filip Salac was the best of the rest on fifth, his second best result of the season for Elf Marc VDS.

MT Helmets - MSI rider Sergio Garcia was another rider racing with home in his heart, in an improved sixth after his downturn in form -but not quite enough to hold third overall.

Izan Guevara picked up seventh late in the race for Valencian team Aspar, passing the second Gresini of Albert Arenas, leaving hi eighth.

Alonso Lopez was the best of the Speed Up duo in ninth ahead of Fermin Aldeguer.

The #54 started 18th after a crash in qualifying, and still had his long lap penalty to serve before joining MotoGP.

After climbing as high as fourth, and recovering after his penalty, the Spanish rider faded in the closing stages, leaving him tenth.

Somkiat Chantra spent much of the race outside of the points before a late push saw him claim eleventh for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

The Thai rider pulled clear of Marcos Ramirez in twelfth, who was then battling Agius who finished 13th after running in the top fie when battling his rookie rival.

The final points went to Tony Arbolino, who also spent most of the race outside the top fifteen before recovering to 14th on the second Marc VDS bike, with Jaume Masia picking up just his third points finish in 15th for Preicanos Racing.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

The opening laps were crash heavy.

The first incident on the opening lap saw Jake Dixon trying to recover after running wide and off track.

That sent him near to Alonso Lopez, who shut the door on his recovery, sending him crashing out and into the path of Jorge Navarro and Robert Garcia,a wildcard with Fantic Racing, all out at turn five.

Soon after Deniz Oncu was heading wide, his recovery saw him leave little room for Zonta van den Goorbergh, who fell - taking Celestino Vietti with him.

A podium in Malaysia had made Navarro the most prominent of the riders not usually in the paddock, but the final round saw several replacements and wildcards join the class for the season finale.

Simone Corsi (27th) joined the Klint Forward Factory Team.

Andrea Migno (26th) was back at Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, in for the injured Ayumu Sasaki.

Jeremy Alcoba is undergoing arm pump surgery so Stefano Manzi was brought in to ride the second VR46 bike. He finished ahead in 21st despite having to go around the long lap loop for exceeding track limits.

Oncu received the same penalty, but went twice after his first trip was deemed to be completed incorrectly. That left him 22nd in an eventful race for the Turkish rider.

Dennis Foggia was also ordered around the penalty loop, but for taking a shortcut at turn two, finishing 25th.

Championship Standings

Ogura moved his final championship winning total to 274.

Canet cemented his status as runner-up with victory, an additional 25 points taking him to a final 234 points.

Third place was determined by the race result with Gonzalez taking the place from Garcia with second in the race, now on 195, with Garcia finishing on 191 points.

Moreira took top rookie honours in style on the podium.