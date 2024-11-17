2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Warm-up Results

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Raul Fernandez leads the timesheets during a cold and misty morning warm-up at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP, ahead of this afternoon’s 2024 title decider.

The 10-degree air temperature caught out second fastest Pedro Acosta, who suddenly lost the front into Turn 5.

Acosta’s accident reminded title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to play it safe.

Bagnaia, who forced a Sunday title decider with Martin by winning the Saturday Sprint, was 11th this morning.

Martin, who needs only a ninth-place finish even if Bagnaia wins again this afternoon’, finished 16th as he started his final day at Pramac.

Marc Marquez and former team-mate Joan Mir had a close moment into Turn 1 after the session, the Repsol Honda clipping the back of the Gresini machine after Marquez turned across his front wheel.

Marquez tapped Mir on the shoulder in an apparent apology on the way into the pits.

Aleix Espargaro, who will take part in last grand prix race for Aprilia this afternoon, elected not to set a time in warm-up.

After soft and medium rubber in the Sprint, Michelin expects that most riders will favour hard tyres front and rear for the 24-lap grand prix.