2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.

Raul Fernandez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'40.917s4/6347k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.031s5/5350k
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.188s5/6347k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.236s4/6346k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.241s5/6353k
6Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.498s4/6352k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.605s5/6355k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.692s5/6346k
9Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.765s4/6351k
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.815s5/6347k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.831s4/6353k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.859s5/6344k
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.860s5/6346k
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.894s4/6351k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.042s5/6347k
16Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.063s4/6351k
17Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.151s5/6352k
18Michele PirroITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.237s4/6342k
19Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.302s4/6347k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.406s5/6347k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.616s4/6346k
22Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+2.207s5/6348k
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)No Time0/00k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Raul Fernandez leads the timesheets during a cold and misty morning warm-up at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP, ahead of this afternoon’s 2024 title decider.

The 10-degree air temperature caught out second fastest Pedro Acosta, who suddenly lost the front into Turn 5.

Acosta’s accident reminded title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to play it safe.

Bagnaia, who forced a Sunday title decider with Martin by winning the Saturday Sprint, was 11th this morning.

Martin, who needs only a ninth-place finish even if Bagnaia wins again this afternoon’, finished 16th as he started his final day at Pramac.

Marc Marquez and former team-mate Joan Mir had a close moment into Turn 1 after the session, the Repsol Honda clipping the back of the Gresini machine after Marquez turned across his front wheel.

Marquez tapped Mir on the shoulder in an apparent apology on the way into the pits.

Aleix Espargaro, who will take part in last grand prix race for Aprilia this afternoon, elected not to set a time in warm-up.

After soft and medium rubber in the Sprint, Michelin expects that most riders will favour hard tyres front and rear for the 24-lap grand prix.

Martin holds a 19-point lead over Bagnaia heading into today's title showdown.

That means Martin can be crowned premier-class champion and make history as the first satellite rider to win the title in the ‘MotoGP’ era, if he finishes in the top nine, even if Bagnaia wins the race.

Meanwhile, second behind Bagnaia for Enea Bastianini in the Saturday Sprint has put the Italian 5 points ahead of Marc Marquez in their fight for third in the world championship.

Fifth overall and the top non-Ducati rider will also be settled today, with rookie Pedro Acosta carrying a 2-point lead over future factory KTM team-mate Brad Binder.

Miguel Oliveira is back in action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.

Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.

The change of venue and cooler temperatures mean Michelin is offering a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.

The Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP starts at 14:00 local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Barcelona MotoGP Rider Ratings: Awful scores for two Aprilia riders
Raul Fernandez, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Details about Marc Marquez’s colours and branding for postseason test
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
5h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ducati “forced to make hard decision” with Jorge Martin
Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi
F1
News
5h ago
Carlos Sainz: “It would hurt” if Ferrari fight for 2025 title, “I had influence”
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez reveals technical reversion that helped him to Barcelona MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jorge Martin: “I had a lot of fears; ‘I will never be MotoGP champion’"
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Pecco Bagnaia pinpoints exact moment that MotoGP title slipped away
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro criticised: “Not correct, he did whole race for Jorge Martin!”
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
7h ago
MotoGP’s top non-Ducati rider beats 2025 teammate but admits “we wanted more”
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
7h ago
Theory rejected that McLaren “undermined” Lando Norris’ title wish
Lando Norris
Lando Norris