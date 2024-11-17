2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.
|Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'40.917s
|4/6
|347k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.031s
|5/5
|350k
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.188s
|5/6
|347k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.236s
|4/6
|346k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.241s
|5/6
|353k
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.498s
|4/6
|352k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.605s
|5/6
|355k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.692s
|5/6
|346k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.765s
|4/6
|351k
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.815s
|5/6
|347k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.831s
|4/6
|353k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.859s
|5/6
|344k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.860s
|5/6
|346k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.894s
|4/6
|351k
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.042s
|5/6
|347k
|16
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.063s
|4/6
|351k
|17
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.151s
|5/6
|352k
|18
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.237s
|4/6
|342k
|19
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.302s
|4/6
|347k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.406s
|5/6
|347k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.616s
|4/6
|346k
|22
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+2.207s
|5/6
|348k
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|No Time
|0/0
|0k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)
Raul Fernandez leads the timesheets during a cold and misty morning warm-up at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP, ahead of this afternoon’s 2024 title decider.
The 10-degree air temperature caught out second fastest Pedro Acosta, who suddenly lost the front into Turn 5.
Acosta’s accident reminded title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to play it safe.
Bagnaia, who forced a Sunday title decider with Martin by winning the Saturday Sprint, was 11th this morning.
Martin, who needs only a ninth-place finish even if Bagnaia wins again this afternoon’, finished 16th as he started his final day at Pramac.
Marc Marquez and former team-mate Joan Mir had a close moment into Turn 1 after the session, the Repsol Honda clipping the back of the Gresini machine after Marquez turned across his front wheel.
Marquez tapped Mir on the shoulder in an apparent apology on the way into the pits.
Aleix Espargaro, who will take part in last grand prix race for Aprilia this afternoon, elected not to set a time in warm-up.
After soft and medium rubber in the Sprint, Michelin expects that most riders will favour hard tyres front and rear for the 24-lap grand prix.
Martin holds a 19-point lead over Bagnaia heading into today's title showdown.
That means Martin can be crowned premier-class champion and make history as the first satellite rider to win the title in the ‘MotoGP’ era, if he finishes in the top nine, even if Bagnaia wins the race.
Meanwhile, second behind Bagnaia for Enea Bastianini in the Saturday Sprint has put the Italian 5 points ahead of Marc Marquez in their fight for third in the world championship.
Fifth overall and the top non-Ducati rider will also be settled today, with rookie Pedro Acosta carrying a 2-point lead over future factory KTM team-mate Brad Binder.
Miguel Oliveira is back in action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.
Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.
The change of venue and cooler temperatures mean Michelin is offering a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.
The Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP starts at 14:00 local time.