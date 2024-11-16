Explained: The points needed by Jorge Martin or Pecco Bagnaia to win the title

The permutations which will decide 2024 MotoGP championship

Martin, Bagnaia
Martin, Bagnaia

Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia are the only riders who can become MotoGP champion on Sunday, in the season-ending Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP.

Martin has a 19-point advantage over Bagnaia, with 25 points to play for.

Martin only needs to finish in the top nine of the race, even if Bagnaia wins the race, to claim the title.

Bagnaia must win the race and hope Martin finishes 10th or lower.

Bagnaia will, at least, be able to start from pole position. Martin is fourth on the starting grid.

Bagnaia converted pole into victory in Saturday's sprint race, while Martin finished third.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia is defending the title, having claimed glory in each of the past two seasons.

Pramac's Martin is vying for his first title. He missed out on the final day of last season to Bagnaia.

They have had equal machinery this year, albeit with Martin in a Ducati satellite team.

Martin will take the #1 plate to Aprilia next year if he wins the title.

He opted to quit Ducati after he was overlooked, in favour of Marc Marquez, for the 2025 official seat.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

