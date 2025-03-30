2025 Americas Moto2- Race Results

Jake Dixon continued his dominant performance in the Moto2 Americas Grand Prix, as wet weather and tyres played a part in the race of attrition in Austin.

With rain directly after the Moto3 race the Moto2 race was declared a wet one , with tyre decisions to be made on the grid for all. Starting from pole after dominating every session he took part in Jake Dixon launched from pole on wets - as his main rival over the opening rounds Manuel Gonzalez was one of several riders opting for a slick tyre gamble from second on the grid after struggling on the wets in practice.

The Elf Marc VDS rider took an immediate lead as Gonzalez faded back into the pack. Barry Baltus was briefly second behind, before Alonso Lopez took over, though he was soon passed by Tony Arbolino, all the while Dixon built his lead.

With an advantage of over five seconds, the British rider rode with care over the final laps as a drying line appeared, too little, too late for those that gambled, leading over the line by 4.148s for his first ever set of back to back wins in World Championship racing, and his sixth win in the class.

Dixon’s biggest challenge came from lapping the slick riders, waving his hand as they struggled out of his path.

Arbolino eventually left behind Lopez to bring home his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike second, a best result for the Moto2 team since joining and a first podium visit for the Italian in 2025. as he gets used to his new home.

The result over the line matched the wet second session on Friday, with Lopez third for Team HDR Heidrun, his first rostrum visit of the season, completing an all Boscoscuro podium.

Aron Canet is far from a wet weather specialist but knuckled down to the task at hand to be the top of the chasing group over the line for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, the best Kalex rider at COTA.

He held off Izan Guevara, who has improved in every race this season so far on his way to a seasons best fifth on the second Blu Cru Pramac bike, just ahead of top rookie Ivan Ortola, securing a first points finish in 2025 in an impressive sixth for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

2025 Moto2 COTA - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) 37m 24.220s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +4.148s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +12.685s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +28.375s 5 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +30.290s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +31.916s 7 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +32.640s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +32.685s 9 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +33.466s 10 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +35.429s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +36.724s 12 Oscar Gutierrez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +39.976s 13 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +43.089s 14 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +43.089s 15 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +44.390s 16 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +53.346s 17 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +55.195s 18 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1m 01.164s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1m 12.118s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +2m01.393s 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 22 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1 lap 23 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1 lap 24 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1 lap 25 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 26 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF 27 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) DNF 28 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNS

At one point Baltus lead the group before slipping back, but rallied to take seventh in the final corners behind for Fantic, after a late pass on top rookie Daniel Holgado pushing him back to eighth for CFMoto Power Electronics Aspar.

Mario Aji showed his wet weather prowess in the difficult conditions, managing the wet, then drying track well for a solid ninth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with Collin Veijer another rookie able to collect their first points, completing the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

He was clear of Marcos Ramirez, the top finisher for the American Racing team at their home race in eleventh.

2024 COTA race winner Sergio Garcia remains out of action at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI. His USA replacement Oscar Gutierrez made it straight to Q2 and after starting 16th went to to finish twelfth .

The remaining points on offer went to Zonta van den Goorbergh, 13th after fading from his fourth place start for RW Idrofoglia Racing GP, Moto3’s reigning champion David Alonso, with his first Moto2 points on the board with Aspar in 14th and 15th placed Alex Escrig, the best of the Forward Racing riders.

Adrian Huertas was up against it before turning a wheel in anger, having not gotten on with the American track the rookie started last and had a long lap penalty to serve for crashing under a yellow flag. The weather allowed for forward progress, just missing out on the points in 16th.

Diogo Moreira was the best of the slick riders at the chequered flag in 21st. Manuel Gonzalez took the fastest lap of the race on the last lap - too little too late in 22nd.

Home rider Joe Roberts was a podium finisher in America last season, registering second at COTA. This time the American Racing rider had a Texas to forget, qualifying down in 19th after just being shuffled out of the progression places after a good start to the weekend - he was second in FP1.

That form suggested he should have been at home on the wets, but the chance of a win at home saw him also switch to slicks, leaving the American 25th.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Celestino Vietti was fourth before he fell at the end of the race at turn twelve, rejoining the Italian slipped off again straight away at turn thirteen - Vietti was still able to finish ahead of all the slick riders in 20th.

Deniz Oncu was the only other faller, out and with his bike spinning into the air fence with four laps remaining in eleventh when the Turkish rider slipped out of contention.

Filip Salac was the first rider to be lapped by Dixon and went into the pits to change for wets but the damage to his race was already done.

Gutierrez is the only replacement rider in the United States.

Darryn Binder missed the race after picking up a fracture to his left hand.



Championship Standings

Gonzalez arrived leading the standings and his tyre choice, coupled with Dixon winning sees the lead change.

Dixon is now ahead on 59 points, with Canet also passing his compatriot into second on 46 - thirteen points behind the Brit.

Gonzalez drops to third after failing to add to his tally.

His rivals may have picked up points, but previous form sees Daniel Holgado remain top rookie, on 23 points and eighth overall.