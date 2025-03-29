Alex Marquez “a VIP spectator” then said “it’s my moment”

Alex Marquez once again proved to be brother Marc’s biggest threat, securing his fifth straight runner-up finish in the Americas MotoGP Sprint at COTA.

Starting third, the Gresini Ducati rider had a VIP seat for the intense opening-lap scrap between Marc and factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

When Marc almost lost control of his Desmosedici in a huge near-highside, Alex had the chance to pounce. He briefly surged ahead of the factory riders but was swiftly repassed by Marc, who went on to control the race.

Nonetheless, Alex had the measure of Bagnaia for second place.

“Really, really happy. It's the sprint that most satisfied me,” Alex told MotoGP.com. “Before the race I had many doubts because we didn't have much time in dry conditions.

“I was expecting the second group of riders to be bigger, honestly speaking. But the gap to fourth place [di Giannantonio, 8.5s] was really big.

“I was surprised about that. But the conditions were super strange and super different compared to this morning. So we needed to ride in a really smooth way.”

The most visible example of the change in track conditions was Marc’s near highside, the standout moment of a thrilling opening lap.

“I was in the first line of spectators, the VIPs!” Alex joked about the battle between the red machines. “Then I said, ‘I'm tired of seeing these two guys fighting, it’s my moment’.

“So I went to the inside, then Pecco attacked me back in Turn 19, in a really good way.

“Tomorrow we need to be a little bit more aggressive because I lost a little bit there.

"But anyway all three of us lost time [on the opening lap] and it was a really nice battle.”

Rear tyre choice is now at the forefront of Marquez’s mind ahead of the 20-lap grand prix, with a switch from the soft to the medium looking likely.

“Now there is a lot of work to do for tomorrow, especially with the rear tyre,” Alex confirmed.