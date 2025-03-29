Alex Marquez “a VIP spectator” then said “it’s my moment”

Alex Marquez again emerges as Marc’s closest challenger after thrilling early battle in COTA MotoGP Sprint.

Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint

Alex Marquez once again proved to be brother Marc’s biggest threat, securing his fifth straight runner-up finish in the Americas MotoGP Sprint at COTA.

Starting third, the Gresini Ducati rider had a VIP seat for the intense opening-lap scrap between Marc and factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

When Marc almost lost control of his Desmosedici in a huge near-highside, Alex had the chance to pounce. He briefly surged ahead of the factory riders but was swiftly repassed by Marc, who went on to control the race.

Nonetheless, Alex had the measure of Bagnaia for second place.

“Really, really happy. It's the sprint that most satisfied me,” Alex told MotoGP.com. “Before the race I had many doubts because we didn't have much time in dry conditions.

“I was expecting the second group of riders to be bigger, honestly speaking. But the gap to fourth place [di Giannantonio, 8.5s] was really big.

“I was surprised about that. But the conditions were super strange and super different compared to this morning. So we needed to ride in a really smooth way.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint

The most visible example of the change in track conditions was Marc’s near highside, the standout moment of a thrilling opening lap.

“I was in the first line of spectators, the VIPs!” Alex joked about the battle between the red machines. “Then I said, ‘I'm tired of seeing these two guys fighting, it’s my moment’.

“So I went to the inside, then Pecco attacked me back in Turn 19, in a really good way. 

“Tomorrow we need to be a little bit more aggressive because I lost a little bit there. 

"But anyway all three of us lost time [on the opening lap] and it was a really nice battle.”

Rear tyre choice is now at the forefront of Marquez’s mind ahead of the 20-lap grand prix, with a switch from the soft to the medium looking likely.

“Now there is a lot of work to do for tomorrow, especially with the rear tyre,” Alex confirmed.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
7s ago
Alex Marquez “a VIP spectator” then said “it’s my moment”
Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
34m ago
Marc Marquez: “Pecco attacked, I came back... then a massive moment”
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
43m ago
Fabio Quartararo ‘has pace’ at Americas MotoGP but ‘not a really good one’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Was tense COTA MotoGP sprint battle with Marc Marquez a sign of hope for Pecco Bagnaia?
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Sprint at it happened
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
3h ago
COTA Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
3h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins sprint after early Pecco Bagnaia battle
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP Results
3h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
Moto2 Results
3h ago
2025 Americas Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Jake Dixon, pole position, qualifying, COTA, Americas GP, Moto2, 29 March 2025
Moto3 Results
4h ago
2025 Americas Moto3 - Qualifying Results
David Munoz, pole position, Qualifying, COTA, Americas GP, Moto3, 29 March 2025