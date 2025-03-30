MotoGP champion Jorge Martin’s COTA visit “kept secret from Aprilia”

Aprilia reveals Martin COTA visit was a surprise for the team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia MotoGP boss Paolo Bonora says reigning world champion Jorge Martin’s visit to the Americas Grand Prix was a “surprise” for the factory team.

After Ducati made a U-turn on its decision to promote him to its works squad for 2025 in favour of Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin signed a multi-year deal with Aprilia’s factory team.

Making an encouraging start to life at Aprilia in the November Barcelona test last year, in which he was the fastest of the riders swapping manufacturer for 2025, Martin has yet to start a race for the brand.

Completing just 13 laps on the opening day of testing at Sepang, Martin crashed and suffered multiple fractures, before injuring himself further in a training accident prior to the Thai Grand Prix.

He has been out of action since, with Martin aiming for a racing return in next month’s Qatar GP.

Ahead of his racing return, Martin has come to the Americas Grand Prix as part of a team bonding exercise and a first chance to understand how Aprilia works during a race weekend.

Team boss Bonora says his visit was kept a secret from the rest of the crew.

“Boost and energy are the correct words, for sure,” he said about Martin’s visit at COTA during MotoGP’s world feed coverage of FP2 on Saturday.

“It was a surprise for the team.

“We kept it secret for the team, so they were absolutely excited to see him.

“But it was important for Jorge to be here because after many days without feeling the race situation, it is important for him.

“It’s the first step to get him into the rhythm.”

Aprilia had been lobbying with MotoGP to open up the regulations to allow Martin to have a day of testing prior to his racing comeback.

Under the concession rules, only Yamaha and Honda are allowed to test with their race riders freely during the season.

While an official request was made to the championship, it was not unanimously agreed on by the manufacturers’ association - though Ducati claims it was not the one who stood in the way of Martin’s test being approved, as had initially been reported by Aprilia.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

NASCAR News
7m ago
Christopher Bell was “down in the dumps” before taking NASCAR Martinsville pole
Christopher Bell
WSBK News
18m ago
Xavi Vierge after Portimao WorldSBK top five: “The rider can make the difference”
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
30m ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Warm Up Result
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
45m ago
Michael Schumacher “wasn't popular among the other drivers”, “it was not fair
Michael Schumacher
WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista on Scott Redding crash: ”You need to respect your factory teammate”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin’s COTA visit “kept secret from Aprilia”
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
“What he is working on” Max Verstappen Red Bull exit theory is made
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP a “big confidence boost” despite DSQ
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
8h ago
Alex Marquez “a VIP spectator” then said “it’s my moment”
Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
9h ago
Marc Marquez: “Pecco attacked, I came back... then a massive moment”
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA