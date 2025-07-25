Tarran Mackenzie “plan” to continue with MGM Bonovo “for the rest” of WorldSBK 2025

Tarran Mackenzie says his “plan” is to continue with the MGM Bonovo WorldSBK team until the end of the season.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Mackenzie was announced as Scott Redding's replacement for this weekend's Hungarian Round at Balaton Park on Wednesday (23 July).

Mackenzie was announced as Scott Redding’s replacement for this weekend’s Hungarian Round at Balaton Park on Wednesday (23 July).

The British rider, who parted with the MIE Honda team after the Misano round in June, has indicated that he expects to continue with MGM Bonovo until the end of the 2025 World Superbike season.

“I’m so excited to be back after missing one round,” Tarran Mackenzie told WorldSBK.com at Balaton Park on Thursday.

“I got a phone call from Michael Galinski, and the situation had changed with him going forward. The opportunity arose for me and it’s something I’m really excited about.

“The plan is to carry on for the rest of the season.”

Mackenzie admitted that it’s going to be a challenging adaptation to the MGM team and the Ducati mid-season.

“I’m fully in the deep end,” he said.

“It’s a big challenge ahead but something I’m excited for.

“With no disrespect to anyone, maybe I’ve not been on a package or a bike that’s been capable of top-fives, so this really excites me.

“The first steps will be to ride again with a smile on my face. I truly believe a happy rider is a fast rider.”

Mackenzie enters the Hungarian Round at Balaton Park, which marks the final stop before the six-week summer break through August and into September, 21st in the standings on nine points after the first seven rounds.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

