Gigi Dall’Igna: Ducati not to blame for MotoGP test block on Jorge Martin

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has revealed Aprilia failed to secure the required unanimous approval from manufacturers for a rule change allowing injured riders to test a MotoGP bike before returning to racing.

Aprilia had pushed for the amendment following pre-season injuries for its new superstar signing Jorge Martin, which have kept the reigning world champion sidelined since day one of February's Sepang test.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola previously suggested Ducati was the primary obstacle to an immediate rule change, which would allow any rider who misses multiple races to assess their fitness on a MotoGP bike before returning to competition.

However, Dall’Igna has revealed that Ducati voted in favour of the change during a meeting at COTA on Thursday but another manufacturer blocked the proposal.

Dall’Igna: "Ducati followed the majority"

"In the only official vote that took place, yesterday, Ducati decided to follow the majority; therefore, ours is not a ‘no’,” Dall’Igna told SkyItalia.

“We did it [voted yes] because Martin is an important rider for Ducati, he won a World Championship with us and it seemed right to make a concession to him.”

However, Dall’Igna admitted Ducati had been reluctant to alter the rules mid-season, preferring to wait until 2026, and was critical of how Rivola handled the situation.

“It is clear that the rules should not be changed during the season and this was our idea during the first meeting held in Argentina,” Dall’Igna said.

“However, we did not like Massimo Rivola's modus operandi, who spread news that was not true and above all confidential. During the [MSMA] meetings, what is said should remain there.”

Despite the setback, Dall’Igna confirmed the proposal is still under discussion, although time is now running out for Martin, who is expected to return at the Qatar Grand Prix on April 11-13.

"No frustration, I totally understand," Martin, present at COTA as a spectator, said of the impasse.

"The important thing is for the future and to put this new rule in place for next season. I think it's good for the safety of the riders because I will try in Qatar without knowing my real condition."

What Happens Next?

Asked about the next steps, Dall’Igna replied:

“Yesterday, evidently someone - not Ducati - did not vote in favour, and the matter is still under discussion. At the moment, it is not yet official.”

If the rule change is approved for 2026 it would only apply to injured Ducati, Aprilia, and KTM riders since Honda and Yamaha are already exempt from the private testing ban due to their ‘D’ concession status.