Aprilia claim only one MotoGP manufacturer is against proposed rule change

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola has revealed that all but one MotoGP manufacturer supports a rule change allowing injured riders to complete a private test before returning to race action.

Under the current MotoGP concession system, Yamaha and Honda already have unrestricted private testing. However, race riders from Ducati, Aprilia, and KTM are only permitted to test at official MotoGP sessions.

Aprilia’s proposed amendment would allow a one-day private test for any rider who has missed multiple races due to injury.

The idea was triggered by a miserable start to the year for new Aprilia signing and reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin.

The Spaniard has missed all but 13 laps of pre-season testing and is due to be sidelined for at least the opening three rounds after suffering multiple injuries.

Jorge Martin’s dilemma: Limited testing options

Martin is eyeing a possible Aprilia race debut at round four in Qatar in mid-April but is eager to assess his wrist injuries on an RS-GP beforehand.

Due to MotoGP’s testing restrictions, his closest current option is to ride a production Superbike, which Aprilia argues cannot replicate the demands of a full MotoGP prototype.

Without a proper test on his race bike, the risk is that Martin could be forced out early from a planned return.

Speaking to Dorna’s Jack Appleyard in Argentina, Rivola confirmed that a formal request for the rule change has been submitted, but will require unanimous approval to be introduced mid-season.

The proposal is rumoured to be discussed on Thursday at the upcoming COTA round.

Jorge Martin, 2025 Sepang test

Aprilia boss Rivola: "We need unanimity"

“I don't know if that meeting [at COTA] is on for that purpose, but yes, we did the request,” Rivola said.

“In principle, the idea was to offer a one-day test to a rider that stays away from many races. I think it should be valid for any kind of case.

"I'm sorry for the riders that we didn’t do this for in the past - their teams should have got the idea!

"But I think it's a fair thing to do, because on Friday when you come back, it’s already qualifying.

“Honestly, I think if the idea is good, it’s not only good from next year. I understand that everybody agrees on that - apart from one.

"We need unanimity for a rule change during the season. If we don’t get it, I think we lose an opportunity to do something good for the sport and rider safety.

"But if that is not the case, too bad.”

Ducati wants to delay rule change until 2026

Ducati has signalled that it would support the rule change but only from the start of 2026.

When asked if he could understand why some might resist an immediate rule amendment for Martin’s benefit, Rivola replied:

“I really don't understand, honestly.

“I cannot say that Jorge is a threat to Ducati for the championship - he’s clearly out.

“For me, it’s just about doing something good for the championship.

"Let’s say he tries in FP1 and doesn’t feel good. Then we have one less bike for the whole weekend.

“So, as I said, I’m sorry for the riders that we didn’t do this for in the past.

“But I didn’t have that idea before because it was not my rider, or I was not there. So, sorry for them.”

Aprilia suffered further injury woes when test rider Lorenzo Savadori, competing in place of Martin, had to withdraw from Sunday's Argentina Grand Prix due to a shoulder injury.