2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)2'1.873s4/5339k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.429s5/5337k
3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.695s4/5335k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.733s3/5330k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.786s5/5344k
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.869s4/5337k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.873s4/5335k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.953s4/5331k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.964s4/5342k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.183s4/5339k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.346s5/5346k
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.393s3/5340k
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.419s4/5337k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.506s4/5338k
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.534s4/5342k
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.545s3/5333k
17Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.564s4/5334k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.604s3/5331k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.857s4/5337k
20Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.910s3/5332k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+3.495s3/5334k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+4.290s3/5331k

 

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Marc Marquez maintains his COTA dominance in morning warm-up for the Americas MotoGP, finishing 0.469s clear of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Honda) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) were closest to the factory Ducati riders in third and fourth.

Although the soft rear tyre was used by all but Zarco in Saturday’s Sprint, Michelin ‘recommends’ riders use the medium rear this afternoon.

As such, all riders ran the medium rear in the warm-up.

The start of the ten-minute session was slightly delayed due to ‘technical issues’.

Marco Bezzecchi was the only faller, in the final minute.

The 20-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time.

Marc Marquez is looking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful circuits, where he has won seven times in the past.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Maverick Vinales' victory for Aprilia at COTA last season was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

