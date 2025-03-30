2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results

Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 2'1.873s 4/5 339k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.429s 5/5 337k 3 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.695s 4/5 335k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.733s 3/5 330k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.786s 5/5 344k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.869s 4/5 337k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.873s 4/5 335k 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.953s 4/5 331k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.964s 4/5 342k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.183s 4/5 339k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.346s 5/5 346k 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.393s 3/5 340k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.419s 4/5 337k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.506s 4/5 338k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.534s 4/5 342k 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.545s 3/5 333k 17 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.564s 4/5 334k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.604s 3/5 331k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.857s 4/5 337k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.910s 3/5 332k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +3.495s 3/5 334k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +4.290s 3/5 331k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Marc Marquez maintains his COTA dominance in morning warm-up for the Americas MotoGP, finishing 0.469s clear of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Honda) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) were closest to the factory Ducati riders in third and fourth.

Although the soft rear tyre was used by all but Zarco in Saturday’s Sprint, Michelin ‘recommends’ riders use the medium rear this afternoon.

As such, all riders ran the medium rear in the warm-up.

The start of the ten-minute session was slightly delayed due to ‘technical issues’.

Marco Bezzecchi was the only faller, in the final minute.

The 20-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time.

Marc Marquez is looking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful circuits, where he has won seven times in the past.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Maverick Vinales' victory for Aprilia at COTA last season was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.