2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.
|Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|2'1.873s
|4/5
|339k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.429s
|5/5
|337k
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.695s
|4/5
|335k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.733s
|3/5
|330k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.786s
|5/5
|344k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.869s
|4/5
|337k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.873s
|4/5
|335k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.953s
|4/5
|331k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.964s
|4/5
|342k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.183s
|4/5
|339k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.346s
|5/5
|346k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.393s
|3/5
|340k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.419s
|4/5
|337k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.506s
|4/5
|338k
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.534s
|4/5
|342k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.545s
|3/5
|333k
|17
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.564s
|4/5
|334k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.604s
|3/5
|331k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.857s
|4/5
|337k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.910s
|3/5
|332k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+3.495s
|3/5
|334k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+4.290s
|3/5
|331k
* Rookie
Official COTA MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)
Marc Marquez maintains his COTA dominance in morning warm-up for the Americas MotoGP, finishing 0.469s clear of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.
Frenchman Johann Zarco (Honda) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) were closest to the factory Ducati riders in third and fourth.
Although the soft rear tyre was used by all but Zarco in Saturday’s Sprint, Michelin ‘recommends’ riders use the medium rear this afternoon.
As such, all riders ran the medium rear in the warm-up.
The start of the ten-minute session was slightly delayed due to ‘technical issues’.
Marco Bezzecchi was the only faller, in the final minute.
The 20-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time.
Marc Marquez is looking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful circuits, where he has won seven times in the past.
Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.
Maverick Vinales' victory for Aprilia at COTA last season was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.