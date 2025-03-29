2025 Americas Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Americas Grand Prix (Round 3) which saw Jake Dixon continue to dominate for his first pole of the season.
Qualifying for the Moto2 class went to form as Jake Dixon once again was fastest, as he was in every session he has taken part in, whatever the weather, ahead of the Americas Grand Prix, in Austin Texas.
After dominating in the wet on Friday, Dixon was once again leading the way in the drying FP2 session before qualifying. After a small amount of time to get into his groove and perfect his run, the Elf Marc VDS Boscoscuro rider set out a lap of 2m 07.432s, which remained unmatched.
FP2 saw a comeback for Manuel Gonzalez, his bike set up working as the track dried out, with further gains made in Q1 - finishing the session top for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP - with a new lap record aboard his Kalex.
The Spanish rider, who had claimed the first two poles of the season, was in eighteenth late in the session after his fast lap behind David Alonso was disrupted by the traffic ahead. A final run saw the championship leader able to use his knowledge from Q1 to improve to second, just 0.250s slower than Dixon.
Third went to Barry Baltus as his provisional pole lap from earlier in the session, behind teammate Aron Canet, held on for a front row start as he endured a late crash on his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike. The Belgan went for medical checks so was not present in Parc Ferme after the heavy fall.
- 2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
- 2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez survives late yellow flag drama for pole
|2025 Moto2 COTA - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|2m 07.432s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.250s
|3
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.295s
|4
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.358s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.374s
|6
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.451s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.471s
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.511s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.542s
|10
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.626s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)
|+0.823s
|12
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.954s
|13
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.984s
|14
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.499s
|15
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.542s
|16
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.821s
|17
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.068s
|18
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)
|+2.801s
|Q1
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|2m 08.421s
|20
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|2m 08.439s
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|2m 08.453s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|2m 08.642s
|23
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|#2m 08.892s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|2m 08.894s
|25
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|2m 09.254s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|2m 09.280s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|2m 09.370s
|28
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|2m 09.537s
Baltus’ former teammate, Zonta van den Goorbergh slid into second around the same time, with that lap holding well for the RW - Idrofoglia rider, only dropping to fourth.
Canet was on the limit after aiding his colleague, pushing too hard he found himself a solid fifth after securing pole at COTA last season.
He was stalked around by rookie David Alonso, lifting the CFMoto Power Electrics Aspar bike to a Moto2 best for the Spaniard frmm tent to sixth as the chequered flag waved.
Tony Arbolino arrived to Q2 with the second best time, as the Boscoscuro riders were fast in the wet Friday sessions. The Italian couldn’t quite match that form for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, qualifying a respectable seventh.
Marcos Ramirez was flying the flag at home for the American Racing team, putting their bike eighth on the grid ahead of their home race.
Filip Salac was last after the second, timed practice session in the wet on Friday. The Elf Marc VDS rider put in a gritty performance to move through Q1 for ninth on the grid, ahead of fellow graduate from the first session Deniz Oncu, who completes the top ten on the grid for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Sergio Garcia remains out of action at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI. His replacement in the USA is Oscar Gutierrez. He fell in FP1 but was a much improved ninth in the second session. That saw him straight to Q2 where he finished 16th.
After a strong start to the weekend Celestino Vietti was almost three seconds off the lead pace in 18th, and was late out of the pits trying to fix his issues as the session drew to a close.
Q1 - No escape for home hero Roberts
The session was lead by the lap record performance of Gonzalez, with Alonso, Salac and Oncu all also moving on.
American rider Joe Roberts was an improved 17th in FP2, qualifying saw him take up his place in Q1, where he moved into the progression places late on, looking to have secured a progression slot. Salac was later to the flag, going from fifth to second in the session, leaving the American a disappointing fifth - for 19th on the grid at home.
Diogo Moreira had also been off the pace and failed to recover in the opening qualifying session, placing seventh, for 21st on the grid for Italtrans.
Darryn Binder crashed in Q1, contributing to his 27th placing, while Adrian Huertas was last and has picked up a long lap penalty for the race to add to his woes.