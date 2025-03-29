2025 Americas Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 class went to form as Jake Dixon once again was fastest, as he was in every session he has taken part in, whatever the weather, ahead of the Americas Grand Prix, in Austin Texas.

After dominating in the wet on Friday, Dixon was once again leading the way in the drying FP2 session before qualifying. After a small amount of time to get into his groove and perfect his run, the Elf Marc VDS Boscoscuro rider set out a lap of 2m 07.432s, which remained unmatched.

FP2 saw a comeback for Manuel Gonzalez, his bike set up working as the track dried out, with further gains made in Q1 - finishing the session top for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP - with a new lap record aboard his Kalex.

The Spanish rider, who had claimed the first two poles of the season, was in eighteenth late in the session after his fast lap behind David Alonso was disrupted by the traffic ahead. A final run saw the championship leader able to use his knowledge from Q1 to improve to second, just 0.250s slower than Dixon.

Third went to Barry Baltus as his provisional pole lap from earlier in the session, behind teammate Aron Canet, held on for a front row start as he endured a late crash on his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike. The Belgan went for medical checks so was not present in Parc Ferme after the heavy fall.



2025 Moto2 COTA - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) 2m 07.432s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.250s 3 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.295s 4 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.358s 5 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.374s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.451s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.471s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.511s 9 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.542s 10 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.626s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +0.823s 12 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.954s 13 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.984s 14 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.499s 15 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.542s 16 Oscar Gutierrez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.821s 17 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.068s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +2.801s Q1 19 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 08.421s 20 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 08.439s 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 08.453s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 08.642s 23 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) #2m 08.892s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 08.894s 25 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 09.254s 26 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 2m 09.280s 27 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 09.370s 28 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 09.537s

Baltus’ former teammate, Zonta van den Goorbergh slid into second around the same time, with that lap holding well for the RW - Idrofoglia rider, only dropping to fourth.

Canet was on the limit after aiding his colleague, pushing too hard he found himself a solid fifth after securing pole at COTA last season.

He was stalked around by rookie David Alonso, lifting the CFMoto Power Electrics Aspar bike to a Moto2 best for the Spaniard frmm tent to sixth as the chequered flag waved.

Tony Arbolino arrived to Q2 with the second best time, as the Boscoscuro riders were fast in the wet Friday sessions. The Italian couldn’t quite match that form for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, qualifying a respectable seventh.

Marcos Ramirez was flying the flag at home for the American Racing team, putting their bike eighth on the grid ahead of their home race.

Filip Salac was last after the second, timed practice session in the wet on Friday. The Elf Marc VDS rider put in a gritty performance to move through Q1 for ninth on the grid, ahead of fellow graduate from the first session Deniz Oncu, who completes the top ten on the grid for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Sergio Garcia remains out of action at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI. His replacement in the USA is Oscar Gutierrez. He fell in FP1 but was a much improved ninth in the second session. That saw him straight to Q2 where he finished 16th.

After a strong start to the weekend Celestino Vietti was almost three seconds off the lead pace in 18th, and was late out of the pits trying to fix his issues as the session drew to a close.

Q1 - No escape for home hero Roberts



The session was lead by the lap record performance of Gonzalez, with Alonso, Salac and Oncu all also moving on.

American rider Joe Roberts was an improved 17th in FP2, qualifying saw him take up his place in Q1, where he moved into the progression places late on, looking to have secured a progression slot. Salac was later to the flag, going from fifth to second in the session, leaving the American a disappointing fifth - for 19th on the grid at home.

Diogo Moreira had also been off the pace and failed to recover in the opening qualifying session, placing seventh, for 21st on the grid for Italtrans.

Darryn Binder crashed in Q1, contributing to his 27th placing, while Adrian Huertas was last and has picked up a long lap penalty for the race to add to his woes.

