F1 movie races past breathtaking financial landmark at global box office

The F1 movie is turning out to be a huge commercial success a month into its release.

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie crossed a major milestone over the weekend as it surpassed $500 million in global box office collections.

The Apple Studios-backed film has been a runaway success since its release last month on the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix, earning $144 million worldwide by the end of its opening weekend.

Ticket sales have remained strong well into its theatrical run, with the film now generating a total of $509 million globally. Of that, $165 million has come from the US market, while international audiences have contributed another $344 million.

That performance makes F1: The Movie the seventh-highest grossing film of 2025 so far, well ahead of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, which grossed $415 million worldwide.

Depending on how it performs in the coming weeks, F1 could become Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film to date. His current top earner is World War Z, which brought in $540 million following its release in 2013.

The film’s box office tally could receive another boost when it returns to IMAX theatres on 8 August as part of a special re-release. In the meantime, it remains available in standard theatres globally.

Regardless, F1 is already the most successful film produced by Apple Studios since the tech giant entered the film industry in 2019.

The film was made on an estimated production budget of $200–300 million, with a substantial additional spend on marketing.

For distributing the movie, Apple partnered with renowned studio Warner Bros., which is now part of the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate. Notably, Liberty Media's head honcho John Malone also serves as the chairman emirutus at Warner Bros. Discovery, offering a unique link between the film and the racing series it’s based on.

