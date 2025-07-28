This Charles Leclerc stat shows he’s having an underrated F1 season

Charles Leclerc secured his and Ferrari’s fifth podium of the 2025 F1 season, finishing third at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Leclerc extracted the maximum from his SF-25 at Spa-Francorchamps to finish with the final spot on the podium, one place ahead of Max Verstappen.

The Monegasque would have been pleased to have bounced back from a tough British Grand Prix, which was arguably the worst weekend at Ferrari.

Leclerc finished fourth in the sprint at Spa, and backed it up with an impressive grand prix drive.

Impressively, Leclerc’s fifth podium of the year means that only the two McLaren drivers have more top three appearances than he has in 2025.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have 11 podiums each.

Leclerc, George Russell and Verstappen have five podiums apiece.

While the Ferrari has taken a step forward in recent weeks, it started the year as the clear fourth-fastest car.

Leclerc has dismantled new teammate Lewis Hamilton, who has yet to finish higher than fourth.

While there are just 30 points between the pair in the drivers’ standings heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton has only out-paced Leclerc at one race this year - Silverstone.

Speaking after the race at Spa, Leclerc said: "It's nice. I don't think we expected it, especially after the Sprint Qualifying when I saw the gap with the top three. I was like, okay, it's going to be probably the best we can do this weekend. 

"Yesterday, we did a really good lap. We did take a little bit of a gamble with the lower downforce compared to people around us, and then the rain today was tricky. The first part of the race was very difficult and Max definitely was faster than me. 

"I had to keep him behind there, which we did. Once we went on the slicks, things came a bit more towards me. I just knew I had to do the job and P3 could be ours, which at the end it is, and I'm very happy."

