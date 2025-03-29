2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 2'1.088s 6/7 335k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.101s 6/7 338k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.360s 6/7 335k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.416s 7/7 339k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.441s 6/7 334k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.523s 6/6 336k 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.649s 6/7 335k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.920s 2/5 333k 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.920s 6/7 330k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.931s 7/7 335k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.944s 6/6 328k 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.331s 7/7 332k Qualifying 1: 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 2'2.195s 7/8 335k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2'2.5s 5/7 332k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 2'2.636s 7/7 331k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 2'2.637s 7/7 337k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 2'2.868s 8/8 334k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 2'2.909s 6/7 333k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 2'2.957s 5/5 330k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2'3.805s 5/7 329k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 2'3.909s 5/7 329k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 2'4.254s 7/7 332k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Marc Marquez continued his perfect pole position streak in 2025, securing his third consecutive top spot in qualifying for the Americas MotoGP at COTA.

It marks the Spaniard’s eighth pole at the Texan circuit, where he remains the clear favourite to clinch an eighth victory on Sunday.

Before that, Marquez will set his sights on extending an unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider to five straight wins in this afternoon’s Sprint.

After briefly losing pole to younger brother Alex, Marc responded with a 2m 1.088s.

A delighted Fabio Di Giannantonio was then promoted back to second place after his best lap - originally cancelled due to Joan Mir’s crash and subsequent yellow flags - was reinstated post-session.

The Stewards ruled that di Giannantonio had no time to react to the flags.

The decision pushed Alex Marquez to third and Pedro Acosta to the second row, where the KTM star will line up alongside VR46’s Franco Morbidelli and a deflated Francesco Bagnaia, 0.523s behind his team-mate.

Honda’s Luca Marini and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, which was red-flagged to repair an air fence damaged in a fast Raul Fernandez accident at Turn 10.

Marini went on to get the better of HRC team-mate Joan Mir for a competitive seventh on the grid, with Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller completing the third row.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Yamaha’s Alex Rins and LCR ‘s Johann Zarco were among those to miss out on a place in Q2.

New medium front and soft rear tyres were the optimum choice for qualifying.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Maverick Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.

The 10-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.