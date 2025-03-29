2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)2'1.088s6/7335k
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.101s6/7338k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.360s6/7335k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.416s7/7339k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.441s6/7334k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.523s6/6336k
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.649s6/7335k
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.920s2/5333k
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.920s6/7330k
10Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.931s7/7335k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.944s6/6328k
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.331s7/7332k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)2'2.195s7/8335k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)2'2.5s5/7332k
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)2'2.636s7/7331k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)2'2.637s7/7337k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)2'2.868s8/8334k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*2'2.909s6/7333k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)2'2.957s5/5330k
20Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2'3.805s5/7329k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*2'3.909s5/7329k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)2'4.254s7/7332k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Marc Marquez continued his perfect pole position streak in 2025, securing his third consecutive top spot in qualifying for the Americas MotoGP at COTA.

It marks the Spaniard’s eighth pole at the Texan circuit, where he remains the clear favourite to clinch an eighth victory on Sunday.

Before that, Marquez will set his sights on extending an unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider to five straight wins in this afternoon’s Sprint.

After briefly losing pole to younger brother Alex, Marc responded with a 2m 1.088s.

A delighted Fabio Di Giannantonio was then promoted back to second place after his best lap - originally cancelled due to Joan Mir’s crash and subsequent yellow flags - was reinstated post-session.

The Stewards ruled that di Giannantonio had no time to react to the flags.

The decision pushed Alex Marquez to third and Pedro Acosta to the second row, where the KTM star will line up alongside VR46’s Franco Morbidelli and a deflated Francesco Bagnaia, 0.523s behind his team-mate.

Honda’s Luca Marini and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, which was red-flagged to repair an air fence damaged in a fast Raul Fernandez accident at Turn 10.

Marini went on to get the better of HRC team-mate Joan Mir for a competitive seventh on the grid, with Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller completing the third row.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Yamaha’s Alex Rins and LCR ‘s Johann Zarco were among those to miss out on a place in Q2.

New medium front and soft rear tyres were the optimum choice for qualifying. 

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Maverick Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.

The 10-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

