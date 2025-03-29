2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results

2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 2'02.113s 10/12 339k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.440s 11/11 337k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.543s 11/11 339k 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.577s 11/11 329k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.747s 12/12 340k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.775s 10/11 331k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.832s 11/11 326k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.852s 10/12 334k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.875s 6/13 333k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.034s 9/12 336k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.087s 10/12 337k 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.095s 9/11 333k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.333s 5/11 335k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.350s 11/12 329k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.449s 8/11 331k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.537s 12/12 336k 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.566s 9/10 333k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.600s 11/12 341k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.040s 8/9 335k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.876s 10/11 329k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +3.279s 10/11 327k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +3.804s 10/11 329k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Marc Marquez and younger brother Alex take command of the COTA timesheets during Saturday’s final practice for the Americas MotoGP, the first fully dry session of the weekend.

Marc, who led an all-Ducati top five in the damp Friday afternoon session, was fastest for much of the half-hour on his way to a 0.440s advantage over Gresini rider Alex.

But while the Marquez brothers have frequently been on top so far this season there were surprises behind with Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales - last year’s COTA winner for Aprilia - and Honda’s Joan Mir third and fourth.

Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia then jumped from outside the top ten to a late fifth place.

Medium compound tyres, front and rear, were the favoured choice this morning although Bagnaia was among those to spend the session on the soft rear.

Luca Marini backed up Mir’s speed with sixth ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, then VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta - who was tipped, along with Vinales, as a threat by Marquez on Friday - completed the top ten.

Rookie Ai Ogura crashed in the opening five minutes of FP2 while Acosta and Alex Marquez held each other up - and the following Jack Miller - with some mid-session hand waving.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Luca Marini - will now begin.

Marc Marquez is looking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful circuits, where he has won seven times in the past.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.