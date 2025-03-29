2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)2'02.113s10/12339k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.440s11/11337k
3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.543s11/11339k
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.577s11/11329k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.747s12/12340k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.775s10/11331k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.832s11/11326k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.852s10/12334k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.875s6/13333k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.034s9/12336k
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.087s10/12337k
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.095s9/11333k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.333s5/11335k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.350s11/12329k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.449s8/11331k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.537s12/12336k
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.566s9/10333k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.600s11/12341k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.040s8/9335k
20Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.876s10/11329k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+3.279s10/11327k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+3.804s10/11329k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Marc Marquez and younger brother Alex take command of the COTA timesheets during Saturday’s final practice for the Americas MotoGP, the first fully dry session of the weekend.

Marc, who led an all-Ducati top five in the damp Friday afternoon session, was fastest for much of the half-hour on his way to a 0.440s advantage over Gresini rider Alex.

But while the Marquez brothers have frequently been on top so far this season there were surprises behind with Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales - last year’s COTA winner for Aprilia - and Honda’s Joan Mir third and fourth.

Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia then jumped from outside the top ten to a late fifth place.

Medium compound tyres, front and rear, were the favoured choice this morning although Bagnaia was among those to spend the session on the soft rear.

Luca Marini backed up Mir’s speed with sixth ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, then VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta - who was tipped, along with Vinales, as a threat by Marquez on Friday - completed the top ten.

Rookie Ai Ogura crashed in the opening five minutes of FP2 while Acosta and Alex Marquez held each other up - and the following Jack Miller - with some mid-session hand waving.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Luca Marini - will now begin.

Marc Marquez is looking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful circuits, where he has won seven times in the past.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
37m ago
One F1 team principal hailed for game-changing leadership at Chinese GP
Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
41m ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez survives late yellow flag drama for pole
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP Results
51m ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
2h ago
Joan Mir: Only Marc Marquez can stop himself from winning 2025 MotoGP title
Joan Mir and Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE!
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz “doesn’t know” worry exposed amid Williams difficulties
Carlos Sainz
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 1 Result
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 1 As It Happened
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Max Verstappen primed for “huge test” at F1 Japanese GP as confidence dwindles
Max Verstappen