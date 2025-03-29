2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.
|2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|2'02.113s
|10/12
|339k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.440s
|11/11
|337k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.543s
|11/11
|339k
|4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.577s
|11/11
|329k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.747s
|12/12
|340k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.775s
|10/11
|331k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.832s
|11/11
|326k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.852s
|10/12
|334k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.875s
|6/13
|333k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.034s
|9/12
|336k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.087s
|10/12
|337k
|12
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.095s
|9/11
|333k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.333s
|5/11
|335k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.350s
|11/12
|329k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.449s
|8/11
|331k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.537s
|12/12
|336k
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.566s
|9/10
|333k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.600s
|11/12
|341k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.040s
|8/9
|335k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.876s
|10/11
|329k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+3.279s
|10/11
|327k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+3.804s
|10/11
|329k
* Rookie
Official COTA MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)
Marc Marquez and younger brother Alex take command of the COTA timesheets during Saturday’s final practice for the Americas MotoGP, the first fully dry session of the weekend.
Marc, who led an all-Ducati top five in the damp Friday afternoon session, was fastest for much of the half-hour on his way to a 0.440s advantage over Gresini rider Alex.
But while the Marquez brothers have frequently been on top so far this season there were surprises behind with Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales - last year’s COTA winner for Aprilia - and Honda’s Joan Mir third and fourth.
Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia then jumped from outside the top ten to a late fifth place.
Medium compound tyres, front and rear, were the favoured choice this morning although Bagnaia was among those to spend the session on the soft rear.
Luca Marini backed up Mir’s speed with sixth ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, then VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.
KTM’s Pedro Acosta - who was tipped, along with Vinales, as a threat by Marquez on Friday - completed the top ten.
Rookie Ai Ogura crashed in the opening five minutes of FP2 while Acosta and Alex Marquez held each other up - and the following Jack Miller - with some mid-session hand waving.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Luca Marini - will now begin.
Marc Marquez is looking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful circuits, where he has won seven times in the past.
Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.
Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.