Joan Mir: Only Marc Marquez can stop himself from winning 2025 MotoGP title

Joan Mir believes there is no rider on the MotoGP grid who can deny Marc Marquez the 2025 title, but Marquez himself.

The six-time MotoGP champion has made a perfect start to his stint with the factory Ducati team this year, scoring back-to-back pole positions and victories in Thailand and Argentina to assert his authority over his rivals.

The Spaniard has quickly adapted to the factory-spec Desmosedici after riding the GP23 at Gresini last year, with his early form in 2025 reminding onlookers of his dominant days at Honda in the mid-to-late-2020s.

Marquez’s former Honda teammate Mir has been impressed by how quickly the 32-year-old has pulled away from the competition this year, saying he again has all the ingredients to put together a successful title bid.

Mir believes his countryman has such a major advantage that the only way he can miss out on a title this year is if he makes too many mistakes and shoots himself in the foot.

"Marc is dominating. I think the only one who can lose this title is him because he has everything to win,” the 2020 champion was quoted by es.Motorsport.com.

“He has the experience, the speed and the best bike. Marc knows perfectly well where the limits are, that's what experience has given him. I think he won't have too many problems this year in taking the title if he doesn't create them himself!"

Mir went through an incredibly tough 2024 season at Honda following Marquez’s departure from the Japanese manufacturer, as the RC213V continued to slip down the competitive order.

He openly talked about the impact Honda’s competitive struggles had on his mental health, even admitting that he considered an early retirement in his 20s.

However, Honda appears to have made a massive step forward over the winter break, with LCR rider Johann Zarco qualifying on the front row in Argentina and then finishing a solid sixth in the race.

Mir, who eventually signed a new two-year deal with Honda, feels he is now in the best shape since his tenure at Suzuki was cut short by the Hamamatsu-based brand’s sudden departure from MotoGP at the end of 2022.

After securing a direct passage into Q2 at the Americas GP in mixed weather conditions on Friday, Mir said: "The objective has been achieved. It was a very difficult day, which demanded to be fast at all times and in all circumstances. And I was able to be.

“You're not fast in all those conditions if you don't feel good on the bike; this is something else. This is the most confident moment since I've been with Honda.”