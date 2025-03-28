2025 Americas Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday saw Jake Dixon finish top in Moto2 at the Circuit of the Americas as the paddock moved on to Austin, Texas for round three of the championship.

The wet conditions had not subsided by the time the intermediate class hit the track, and it was once again a chance for the Elf Marc VDS rider to show his prowess in the wet.

FP1 had already been a Dixon showcase in the spray of COTA, exiting the session with eleven minutes to run, happy with his time which held firm at the top of the timesheets, only returning for a practice start.

His return to track for the timed session saw him go faster and guarantee his Q2 spot in style as he set a best of 2m 18.501s to sign off from Friday at the top of the timesheets.

Tony Arbolino came closest to Dixon, with his late effort for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha propelling him to second - 0.601s slower in the tricky, damp conditions.

Alonso Lopez was the only other rider within a second of the top lap, third for Team HDR Heidrun, completing an all Boscoscuro top three.

Daniel Holgado once again impressed, taking top rookie honours in fourth as the top Kalex performer for CFMoto Power Electronics Aspar.

Celestino Vietti wasn’t far off in fifth for on the second HDR Heidrun bike, completing a solid opening day for the team.

Alex Escrig built on his best ever race weekend in Argentina with sixth, the best of the Forward riders .

Barry Baltus was only marginally slower to finish the day in seventh for Fantic Racing, clear of Marcos Ramirez, one of the last riders to make gains as the chequerd flag waved to move up from fourteenth to eighth for American Racing at the home round for the team.

Sergio Garcia remains out of action at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI. His replacement in the USA is Oscar Gutierrez. He fell in FP1 but was a much improved ninth in the second session.

Yukii Kunii was at home on the wet securing a top ten place overnight for Honda Team Asia, as the Moto2 rookies had mixed fortunes in the wet.

2025 Moto2 COTA - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) 2m 18.501s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.601s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +0.914s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.428s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +1.529s 6 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.710s 7 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +1.735s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.902s 9 Oscar Gutierrez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.109s 10 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.111s 11 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +2.1551s 12 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +2.182s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +2.185s 14 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.237s 15 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.450s 16 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.590s 17 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.939s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +3.110s 19 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +3.145s 20 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +3.167s 21 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +3.178s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +3.298s 23 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +3.421s 24 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +3.439s 25 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +3.658s 26 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +3.984s 27 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +4.010s 28 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +4.087s

Aron Canet was cautious after a close save in the morning but did enough for eleventh on the second Fantic machine, moving ahead of twelfth placed Zonta van den Goorbergh, who had a solid session for RW - Idrofoglia.

The remaining Q2 placements went to Senna Agius ( Liqui Moly Intact GP) in 13th and Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia), with Ivan Ortola just being pushed out of the slots for the second qualifying session at the close of Practice.

Second behind Dixon in the opening session went to a late effort from Joe Roberts, allowing the American to slip ahead of Deniz Oncu on home soil.

Neither came close to that form in the second session, with Oncu down in 16th and Roberts even further off the pace in 23rd.

There were more surprising names at the tail end of the Friday timesheets with Manuel Gonzalez not making headway from 27th in FP1, the championship leader finishing a surprising 26th and almost four seconds off Dixon’s lead pace.

Filip Salac, Dixon’s teammate, also had a day to forget in last overall.



Gonzalez was already struggling on his Liqui Moly Dynavoly Intact GP bike abfore he was the only faller in Practice.

The first minutes on track in FP1 also saw Friday crashes for Darryn Binder and Adrian Huertas, who was investigated for sliding out under the South African riders yellow flag, as well as several near misses including a huge moment for Oncu, while Canet pulled off his massive save from what looked like a guaranteed crash.