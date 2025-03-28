2025 Americas Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Americas Grand Prix (Round 3) at COTA in Austin, Texas on day one.

Jake Dixon, COTA, Americas Moto2, March 28th 2025, Friday Practice
Friday saw Jake Dixon finish top in Moto2 at the Circuit of the Americas as the paddock moved on to Austin, Texas for round three of the championship.

The wet conditions had not subsided by the time the intermediate class hit the track, and it was once again a chance for the Elf Marc VDS rider to show his prowess in the wet.

FP1 had already been a Dixon showcase in the spray of COTA, exiting the session with eleven minutes to run, happy with his time which held firm at the top of the timesheets, only returning for a practice start.

His return to track for the timed session saw him go faster and guarantee his Q2 spot in style as he set a best of 2m 18.501s to sign off from Friday at the top of the timesheets.

Tony Arbolino came closest to Dixon, with his late effort for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha propelling him to second - 0.601s slower in the tricky, damp conditions.

Alonso Lopez was the only other rider within a second of the top lap, third for Team HDR Heidrun, completing an all Boscoscuro top three.

 

 

Daniel Holgado once again impressed, taking top rookie honours in fourth as the top Kalex performer for CFMoto Power Electronics Aspar.

Celestino Vietti wasn’t far off in fifth for on the second HDR Heidrun bike, completing a solid opening day for the team.

Alex Escrig built on his best ever race weekend in Argentina with sixth, the best of the Forward riders .

Barry Baltus was only marginally slower to finish the day in seventh for Fantic Racing, clear of Marcos Ramirez, one of the last riders to make gains as the chequerd flag waved to move up from fourteenth to eighth for American Racing at the home round for the team.

Sergio Garcia remains out of action at QJMotor - Frinsa  - MSI. His replacement in the USA is Oscar Gutierrez.  He fell in FP1 but was a much improved ninth in the second session.

Yukii Kunii was at home on the wet securing a top ten place overnight for Honda Team Asia, as the Moto2 rookies had mixed fortunes in the wet.

2025 Moto2 COTA - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)2m 18.501s
2Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.601s
3Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+0.914s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.428s
5Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.529s
6Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.710s
7Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.735s
8Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.902s
9Oscar GutierrezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.109s
10Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.111s
11Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+2.1551s
12Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.182s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.185s
14Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.237s
15Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.450s
16Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.590s
17Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.939s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+3.110s
19Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+3.145s
20Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+3.167s
21Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+3.178s
22Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+3.298s
23Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+3.421s
24Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+3.439s
25David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.658s
26Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+3.984s
27Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+4.010s
28Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+4.087s

Aron Canet was cautious after a close save in the morning but did enough for eleventh on the second Fantic machine, moving ahead of twelfth placed Zonta van den Goorbergh, who had a solid session for RW - Idrofoglia.

The remaining Q2 placements went to Senna Agius ( Liqui Moly Intact GP) in 13th and Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia), with Ivan Ortola just being pushed out of the slots for the second qualifying session at the close of Practice.

Second behind Dixon in the opening session went to a late effort from Joe Roberts, allowing the American to slip ahead of Deniz Oncu on home soil.

Neither came close to that form in the second session, with Oncu down in 16th and Roberts even further off the pace in 23rd.

There were more surprising names at the tail end of the Friday timesheets with Manuel Gonzalez not making headway from 27th in FP1, the championship leader finishing a surprising 26th and almost four seconds off Dixon’s lead pace.

Filip Salac, Dixon’s teammate, also had a day to forget in last overall.


Gonzalez was already struggling on his Liqui Moly Dynavoly Intact GP bike abfore he was the only faller in Practice.

The first minutes on track in FP1 also saw Friday crashes for Darryn Binder and Adrian Huertas, who was investigated for sliding out under the South African riders yellow flag, as well as several near misses including a huge moment for Oncu, while Canet pulled off his massive save from what looked like a guaranteed crash.

 

2025 Moto2 COTA- Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)2m 19.359s
2Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.171s
3Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.207s
4Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.245s
5Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+1.276s
6Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.286s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+1.371s
8Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.643s
9Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.144s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.154s
11Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+2.393s
12Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.471s
13Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.487s
14Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.617s
15Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.802s
16Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+3.149s
17David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.272s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+3.496s
19Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.538s
20Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+3.680s
21Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+3.731s
22Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+3.798s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+4.147s
24Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+4.188s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+4.437s
26Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+5.031s
27Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+5.920s
28Oscar GutierrezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+5.922s

