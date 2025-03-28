2025 Americas Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Americas Grand Prix (Round 3) at COTA in Austin, Texas on day one.
Friday saw Jake Dixon finish top in Moto2 at the Circuit of the Americas as the paddock moved on to Austin, Texas for round three of the championship.
The wet conditions had not subsided by the time the intermediate class hit the track, and it was once again a chance for the Elf Marc VDS rider to show his prowess in the wet.
FP1 had already been a Dixon showcase in the spray of COTA, exiting the session with eleven minutes to run, happy with his time which held firm at the top of the timesheets, only returning for a practice start.
His return to track for the timed session saw him go faster and guarantee his Q2 spot in style as he set a best of 2m 18.501s to sign off from Friday at the top of the timesheets.
Tony Arbolino came closest to Dixon, with his late effort for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha propelling him to second - 0.601s slower in the tricky, damp conditions.
Alonso Lopez was the only other rider within a second of the top lap, third for Team HDR Heidrun, completing an all Boscoscuro top three.
Daniel Holgado once again impressed, taking top rookie honours in fourth as the top Kalex performer for CFMoto Power Electronics Aspar.
Celestino Vietti wasn’t far off in fifth for on the second HDR Heidrun bike, completing a solid opening day for the team.
Alex Escrig built on his best ever race weekend in Argentina with sixth, the best of the Forward riders .
Barry Baltus was only marginally slower to finish the day in seventh for Fantic Racing, clear of Marcos Ramirez, one of the last riders to make gains as the chequerd flag waved to move up from fourteenth to eighth for American Racing at the home round for the team.
Sergio Garcia remains out of action at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI. His replacement in the USA is Oscar Gutierrez. He fell in FP1 but was a much improved ninth in the second session.
Yukii Kunii was at home on the wet securing a top ten place overnight for Honda Team Asia, as the Moto2 rookies had mixed fortunes in the wet.
|2025 Moto2 COTA - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|2m 18.501s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.601s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)
|+0.914s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.428s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)
|+1.529s
|6
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.710s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+1.735s
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.902s
|9
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.109s
|10
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.111s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+2.1551s
|12
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.182s
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+2.185s
|14
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.237s
|15
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.450s
|16
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.590s
|17
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.939s
|18
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+3.110s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+3.145s
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.167s
|21
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+3.178s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+3.298s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.421s
|24
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+3.439s
|25
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+3.658s
|26
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+3.984s
|27
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+4.010s
|28
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+4.087s
Aron Canet was cautious after a close save in the morning but did enough for eleventh on the second Fantic machine, moving ahead of twelfth placed Zonta van den Goorbergh, who had a solid session for RW - Idrofoglia.
The remaining Q2 placements went to Senna Agius ( Liqui Moly Intact GP) in 13th and Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia), with Ivan Ortola just being pushed out of the slots for the second qualifying session at the close of Practice.
Second behind Dixon in the opening session went to a late effort from Joe Roberts, allowing the American to slip ahead of Deniz Oncu on home soil.
Neither came close to that form in the second session, with Oncu down in 16th and Roberts even further off the pace in 23rd.
There were more surprising names at the tail end of the Friday timesheets with Manuel Gonzalez not making headway from 27th in FP1, the championship leader finishing a surprising 26th and almost four seconds off Dixon’s lead pace.
Filip Salac, Dixon’s teammate, also had a day to forget in last overall.
Gonzalez was already struggling on his Liqui Moly Dynavoly Intact GP bike abfore he was the only faller in Practice.
The first minutes on track in FP1 also saw Friday crashes for Darryn Binder and Adrian Huertas, who was investigated for sliding out under the South African riders yellow flag, as well as several near misses including a huge moment for Oncu, while Canet pulled off his massive save from what looked like a guaranteed crash.
|2025 Moto2 COTA- Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|2m 19.359s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.171s
|3
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.207s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)
|+1.245s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)
|+1.276s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.286s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+1.371s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+1.643s
|9
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.144s
|10
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.154s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+2.393s
|12
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.471s
|13
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.487s
|14
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+2.617s
|15
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.802s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+3.149s
|17
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+3.272s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.496s
|19
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+3.538s
|20
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+3.680s
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.731s
|22
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+3.798s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+4.147s
|24
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+4.188s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+4.437s
|26
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+5.031s
|27
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+5.920s
|28
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+5.922s