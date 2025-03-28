2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results

2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 2'12.531s 15/16 324k 2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.083s 15/15 324k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.249s 12/12 327k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.307s 13/14 324k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.744s 14/16 327k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.759s 16/16 330k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.783s 13/13 325k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.952s 16/16 328k 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.107s 14/15 330k 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.617s 15/15 322k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.726s 15/16 320k 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.746s 16/17 321k 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.997s 15/15 320k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.000s 14/15 326k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.208s 14/14 326k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.391s 14/14 326k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.914s 9/13 323k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.949s 14/14 321k 19 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +3.151s 9/9 326k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +3.428s 14/15 325k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +7.172s 14/15 320k 22 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +8.902s 9/11 326k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Franco Morbidelli leads a soaking wet opening practice for the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA, as title leader Marc Marquez suffers his first crash of the season.

As forecast, rain doused the Austin circuit on Friday morning, creating the first wet session of the year.

Marquez, seeking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful tracks, was soon tussling for the top spot with the likes of Jack Miller and VR46's Morbidelli.

The Spaniard had just returned to the top, with 15 of 45 minutes gone, when his Desmosedici snapped sideways at Turn 2, flicking him into a fast highside.

Fortunately unhurt, Marquez helped push his machine onto a waiting trailer, which towed him back to the paddock.

Younger brother Alex Marquez, reigning COTA winner Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia then took turns at the top.

Marc Marquez was soon battling for P1 again on his return to action but couldn’t match the late session pace of Argentina podium finisher Morbidelli and Pramac's Miller.

Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), Pedro Acosta (KTM), Bagnaia (Ducati) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) completed the top seven.

Maverick Vinales, who swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, also featured on top of the timesheets on his way to a morale-boosting eighth for Tech3 KTM.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

The Spaniard watched from the pits as team-mate Marco Bezzecchi’s weekend got off to a nightmare start with a spluttering technical issue on his out lap… Then again with his spare bike.

Bez’s FP1 woes continued with a highside at Turn 5, then more technical gremlins when he returned on his other bike. The Italian's horrid session was complete with a terrible practice start.

Rookie star Ai Ogura also had an FP1 to forget on the Trackhouse machine.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Fernandez, a best of 10th during his previous Austin MotoGP appearances for Tech3 KTM, matched that position with an impressive showing in FP1.

The weather is expected to improve as the weekend goes on, but it remains to be seen what conditions the riders will face in this afternoon’s Practice.

That session, which also decides the top ten riders with direct Qualifying 2 access, takes place from 3-4pm local time.