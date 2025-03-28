2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

Bastianini, Morbidelli, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Bastianini, Morbidelli, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)2'12.531s15/16324k
2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.083s15/15324k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.249s12/12327k
4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.307s13/14324k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.744s14/16327k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.759s16/16330k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.783s13/13325k
8Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.952s16/16328k
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.107s14/15330k
10Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.617s15/15322k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.726s15/16320k
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.746s16/17321k
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.997s15/15320k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.000s14/15326k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.208s14/14326k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.391s14/14326k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.914s9/13323k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.949s14/14321k
19Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+3.151s9/9326k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+3.428s14/15325k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+7.172s14/15320k
22Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+8.902s9/11326k

* Rookie

Official COTA MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Vinales Aprilia 2m 2.575s (2024)

Franco Morbidelli leads a soaking wet opening practice for the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA, as title leader Marc Marquez suffers his first crash of the season.

As forecast, rain doused the Austin circuit on Friday morning, creating the first wet session of the year.

Marquez, seeking to extend his unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider at one of his most successful tracks, was soon tussling for the top spot with the likes of Jack Miller and VR46's Morbidelli.

The Spaniard had just returned to the top, with 15 of 45 minutes gone, when his Desmosedici snapped sideways at Turn 2, flicking him into a fast highside.

Fortunately unhurt, Marquez helped push his machine onto a waiting trailer, which towed him back to the paddock.

Younger brother Alex Marquez, reigning COTA winner Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia then took turns at the top.

Marc Marquez was soon battling for P1 again on his return to action but couldn’t match the late session pace of Argentina podium finisher Morbidelli and Pramac's Miller.

Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), Pedro Acosta (KTM), Bagnaia (Ducati) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) completed the top seven.

Maverick Vinales, who swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, also featured on top of the timesheets on his way to a morale-boosting eighth for Tech3 KTM.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

The Spaniard watched from the pits as team-mate Marco Bezzecchi’s weekend got off to a nightmare start with a spluttering technical issue on his out lap… Then again with his spare bike.

Bez’s FP1 woes continued with a highside at Turn 5, then more technical gremlins when he returned on his other bike. The Italian's horrid session was complete with a terrible practice start.

Rookie star Ai Ogura also had an FP1 to forget on the Trackhouse machine.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Fernandez, a best of 10th during his previous Austin MotoGP appearances for Tech3 KTM, matched that position with an impressive showing in FP1.

The weather is expected to improve as the weekend goes on, but it remains to be seen what conditions the riders will face in this afternoon’s Practice.

That session, which also decides the top ten riders with direct Qualifying 2 access, takes place from 3-4pm local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
45s ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: Ducati not to blame for MotoGP test block on Jorge Martin
Gigi Dall’Igna
WSBK News
15m ago
Andrea Iannone on Portimao WorldSBK fire: “Sometimes it happens”
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
57m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu after Portimao WorldSBK reliability woe: “I don’t care about FP1”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
LCR: Johann Zarco ‘deserves’ factory team shot, ‘but not always best thing for a rider’
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Rins plots “radical setting” at COTA MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli tops wet FP1, Marc Marquez crashes
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results
Bastianini, Morbidelli, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
IndyCar News
2h ago
Prema fined, docked points for IndyCar rules breach at Thermal Club
Robert Shwartzman, Prema
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 PortugueseWorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
DTM News
3h ago
New entry ensures Audi remains in the DTM in 2025
Audi R8