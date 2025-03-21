Moto2 star ruled out of COTA; aims for Qatar return

Moto2 rider Sergio Garcia has confirmed that he will not take part in next week’s Grand Prix of the Americas.

Garcia crashed in preseason testing, resulting in a fractured fourth metacarpal in the right hand. He attempted to return at the Argentinian Grand Prix but failed his pre-event fitness test and was replaced by Oscar Gutierrez, who also replaced him at the MT Helmets MSi team in Thailand.

The MT Helmets MSi team has confirmed that Gutierrez – who finished 25th in Thailand and 22nd in Argentina – will replace Garcia once again at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Garcia posted on social media to confirm his absence from the race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, saying that he will undergo another surgery but with “another method” and that he intends to return at the Qatar Grand Prix on 11–13 April.

“After the return of Argentina I underwent a medical examination to check the state of the fracture in my right hand,” wrote Garcia in a social media post.

“After talking to Dr. Mir, he decided that the best option was to operate again and use another method.

“I inform you that I will not be able to be at the Austin race, but we will come back stronger and more eager than ever at the Qatar race.”