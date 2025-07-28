Ryan Vickers says the long lap penalty lane “needs to be improved or looked at” in the future after he “nearly crashed” in Race 2 at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Vickers showed strong pace on Sunday at Balaton Park, after not being able to finish Race 1 due to being caught up in the turn two incident that brought out the red flag.

The British rider was fighting in the top-10 in Race 2 when he was given a long lap penalty for cutting one of the chicanes and not giving up enough time.

Afterwards, the World Superbike rookie said his Hungary pace was the result of improvements made since the Emilia-Romagna Round, but also voiced his frustration at not only receiving the long lap penalty but also for the condition of the track where the penalty lane is located.

“It has been a big step since Misano, we have been improving,” Ryan Vickers said, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Balaton.

“We arrived here at a good level, learning with the bike. We were in the top-10 in every session bar one.

“We got our best result on an iffy track in the sprint race.

“An amazing last race, fighting for P6. We were working our way up, battling with great riders.

“Unfortunately I got a long lap because it’s difficult to know how much time to give back when you go through the chicane.

“I tried to exaggerate the gap to the riders behind but obviously it was not a second. So I was a bit annoyed by that.

“The long lap, there is a crazy bump at the start, something which needs to be improved or looked at. I nearly crashed.

“That was unfortunate, we went through the gravel. I returned to the track doing good times. The pace was amazing.

“Unfortunately I had a little crash at the end. I was definitely angry. I was pushing the limit.

“I thought maybe I could catch the guys for P12, I was closing in. I was a bit quicker. I don’t stop pushing until the chequered flag – but we learn each time.”

The Superpole Race resulted in a seventh for Vickers, who admitted the mixed conditions are not his preference despite his experience in BSB.

"Being a British rider, you’d think I might suit those conditions,” he said.

“But it’s my least favourite condition!

“It doesn’t happen often where you go out on a damp track on slick tyres. That is my only point which I don’t like.

“If it’s full wet, or wet tyres on a dry track, no problem.”

Vickers gave credit to his Motocorsa team for helping him to make the correct decision on tyre choice.

“Thanks to the team we made the right decision,” he said.

“I wanted an intermediate front and a slick rear. I think it could have still worked but the team said ‘trust us’.

“The track dried quickly. The new tarmac here is grippy. I was able to pass riders on damp parts of the track. There were some heart-in-mouth moments.”

Looking ahead to after the summer break, Vickers says there are still improvements for him to make in his comfort on and understanding of the bike.

“Keep understanding the bike. We changed things, the position of the handlebars.

“I am understanding more how to ride it, how to brake, where to be seated. It needs a specific type of riding.

“We have improvements to make with electronics.

“All this weekend we have improved. We can learn from this, to keep improving our feeling.

“We are in the ballpark with the chassis, not changing much, and are becoming familiar with the bike.

“I can follow the top Ducati riders now more than I could at the start of the season.”