Moto2 Jepang: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Motegi
Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Jepang, putaran ke-14 dari musim 2023 di Sirkuit Mobility Resort Motegi.
Somliat Chantra melanjutkan akhir pekan Moto2 Jepang yang sempurna sejauh ini dengan kembali memimpin latihan terakhir di Sirkuit Motegi, Sabtu (30/9).
Pembalap Thailand itu mencatatkan 1 menit 49,978 detik, satu-satunya yang berada di bawah 1:50. Rekan setimnya Ai Ogura di posisi kedua, dengan pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta duduk di posisi ketiga.
|moto2 jepang - motegi - hasil free practice 3
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.978s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.255s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.382s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.486s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.586s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.628s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.646s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.676s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.730s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.739s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.849s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.894s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.926s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.943s
|15
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.997s
|16
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.020s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.076s
|18
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.183s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.201s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.281s
|21
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.468s
|22
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.544s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.650s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.673s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.891s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 51.992s
|27
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.404s
|28
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.417s
|29
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.709s
|30
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.107s