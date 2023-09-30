Moto2 Jepang: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Motegi

Avatar Derry Munikartono
30 Sep 2023
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 29 September

Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Jepang, putaran ke-14 dari musim 2023 di Sirkuit Mobility Resort Motegi.

Somliat Chantra melanjutkan akhir pekan Moto2 Jepang yang sempurna sejauh ini dengan kembali memimpin latihan terakhir di Sirkuit Motegi, Sabtu (30/9).

Pembalap Thailand itu mencatatkan 1 menit 49,978 detik, satu-satunya yang berada di bawah 1:50. Rekan setimnya Ai Ogura di posisi kedua, dengan pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta duduk di posisi ketiga.

moto2 jepang - motegi - hasil free practice 3
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 49.978s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 50.255s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.382s
4Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.486s
5Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 50.586s
6Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.628s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 50.646s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.676s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 50.730s
10Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 50.739s
11Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.849s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 50.894s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 50.926s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 50.943s
15Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 50.997s
16Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 51.020s
17Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.076s
18Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.183s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.201s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.281s
21Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.468s
22Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 51.544s
23Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.650s
24Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.673s
25Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 51.891s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 51.992s
27Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.404s
28Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.417s
29Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.709s
30Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 53.107s

 

 