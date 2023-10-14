Moto2 Indonesia: Hasil Kualifikasi dari Sirkuit Mandalika

14 Okt 2023
Aron Canet, Moto2, Indonesian MotoGP, 13 October

Hasil Lengkap Kualifikasi untuk Moto2 Indonesia, putaran ke-15 dari musim 2023 di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.

Aron Canet meraih pole position untuk balapan Moto2 Indonesia setelah mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 34,155 detik pada sesi kualifikasi di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Sabtu (14/10) sore.

2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.155s
2Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.158s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.174s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.198s
5Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.226s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.316s
7Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.344s
8Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.382s
9Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.388s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.411s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.529s
12Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.573s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.604s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.613s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.774s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.788s
17Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.983s
18Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.084s
19Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.732s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.762s
21Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.781s
22Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.795s
23Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.984s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.105s
25Lorenzo BaldassarriITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.163s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.293s
27Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.352s
28Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.412s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.437s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.839s