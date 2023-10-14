Moto2 Indonesia: Hasil Kualifikasi dari Sirkuit Mandalika
Hasil Lengkap Kualifikasi untuk Moto2 Indonesia, putaran ke-15 dari musim 2023 di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.
Aron Canet meraih pole position untuk balapan Moto2 Indonesia setelah mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 34,155 detik pada sesi kualifikasi di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Sabtu (14/10) sore.
|2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.155s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.158s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.174s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.198s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.226s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.316s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.344s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.382s
|9
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.388s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.411s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.529s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.573s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.604s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.613s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.774s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.788s
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.983s
|18
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.084s
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.732s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.762s
|21
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.781s
|22
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.795s
|23
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.984s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.105s
|25
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.163s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.293s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.352s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.412s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.437s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.839s