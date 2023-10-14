Moto2 Indonesia: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Mandalika
Hasil Free Practice 3 untuk Moto2 Indonesia, putaran ke-15 dari musim 2023 di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.
Aron Canet meningkatkan permainannya untuk memimpin sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Indonesia di Sirkuit Mandalika, Sabtu (14/10) pagi.
Sementara itu, pemimpin hari Jumat Pedro Acosta menempati posisi ketiga.
|moto2 indonesia - mandalika - hasil free practice 3
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.847s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.942s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.970s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.279s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.317s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.342s
|7
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.371s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.373s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.377s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.434s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.463s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.484s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.564s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.575s
|15
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.582s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.587s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.608s
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.740s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.761s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.902s
|21
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.920s
|22
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.985s
|23
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.009s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.072s
|25
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.138s
|26
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.221s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.314s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.490s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.651s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.942s