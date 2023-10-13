Moto2 Indoensia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Mandalika

Avatar Derry Munikartono
13 Okt 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 30 September

Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Indonesia, putaran ke-15 dari musim 2023 di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.

Acosta pulih dari kecelakaan di sesi pagi dengan memuncaki Free Practice 2 Moto2 Indonesia di Sirkuit Mandalika. 

Moto2 Indonesia - mandalika - hasil free practice 2
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.456s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.636s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.678s
4Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.769s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.780s
6Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.970s
7Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.994s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.043s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.053s
10Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.157s
11Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.166s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.183s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.231s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.279s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.395s
16Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.442s
17Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.445s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.461s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.728s
20Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.870s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.917s
22Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.944s
23Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.999s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.067s
25Lorenzo BaldassarriITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.150s
26Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.238s
27Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.273s
28Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.328s
29Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)No Time
30Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)No Time