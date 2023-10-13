Moto2 Indoensia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Mandalika
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Indonesia, putaran ke-15 dari musim 2023 di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.
Acosta pulih dari kecelakaan di sesi pagi dengan memuncaki Free Practice 2 Moto2 Indonesia di Sirkuit Mandalika.
|Moto2 Indonesia - mandalika - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.456s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.636s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.678s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.769s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.780s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.970s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.994s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.043s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.053s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.157s
|11
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.166s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.183s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.231s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.279s
|15
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.395s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.442s
|17
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.445s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.461s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.728s
|20
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.870s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.917s
|22
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.944s
|23
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.999s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.067s
|25
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.150s
|26
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.238s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.273s
|28
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.328s
|29
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|30
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time