Moto2 Indoensia: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Mandalika
Hasil Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Indonesia, putaran ke-15 dari musim 2023 di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.
Manuel Gonzales memimpin sesi latihan pertama Moto2 Indonesia di Sirkuit Mandalika saat pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta terjatuh di awal Tikungan 15 karena trek yang masih licin dan berdebu.
Sesi tersebut kemudian dihentikan selama 10 menit karena terputusnya listrik di pitlane, tetapi sepeda Acosta rusak parah sehingga ia tidak dapat kembali bahkan dengan perpanjangan waktu.
|moto2 indonesia - mandalika - hasil free practice 1
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.871s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.231s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.260s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.342s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.384s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.412s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.438s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.447s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.515s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.638s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.846s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.911s
|13
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.926s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.945s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.005s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.138s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.169s
|18
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.363s
|19
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.521s
|20
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.562s
|21
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.575s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.662s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.718s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.755s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.812s
|26
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.081s
|27
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.258s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.551s
|29
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.567s
|30
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.344s