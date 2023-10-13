Moto2 Indoensia: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Mandalika

Hasil Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Indonesia, putaran ke-15 dari musim 2023 di Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.

Manuel Gonzales memimpin sesi latihan pertama Moto2 Indonesia di Sirkuit Mandalika saat pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta terjatuh di awal Tikungan 15 karena trek yang masih licin dan berdebu.

Sesi tersebut kemudian dihentikan selama 10 menit karena terputusnya listrik di pitlane, tetapi sepeda Acosta rusak parah sehingga ia tidak dapat kembali bahkan dengan perpanjangan waktu.

moto2 indonesia - mandalika - hasil free practice 1
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.871s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.231s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.260s
4Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.342s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.384s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.412s
7Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.438s
8Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.447s
9Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.515s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.638s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.846s
12Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.911s
13Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.926s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.945s
15Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.005s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.138s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.169s
18Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.363s
19Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.521s
20Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.562s
21Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.575s
22Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.662s
23Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.718s
24Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.755s
25Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.812s
26Lorenzo BaldassarriITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.081s
27Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.258s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.551s
29Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.567s
30Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 38.344s