2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mandalika.
|2023 Moto2 Mandalika - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.871s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.231s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.260s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.342s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.384s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.412s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.438s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.447s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.515s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.638s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.846s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.911s
|13
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.926s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.945s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.005s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.138s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.169s
|18
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.363s
|19
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.521s
|20
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.562s
|21
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.575s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.662s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.718s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.755s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.812s
|26
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.081s
|27
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.258s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.551s
|29
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.567s
|30
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.344s
World championship leader Pedro Acosta suffered a fast early fall at Turn 15 on the slippery track.
The session was then red-flagged in order to fix a mid-session power cut in the pits, but Acosta's bike was so heavily damaged that he was unable to return even with the extra time.