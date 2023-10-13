2023 Moto2 Mandalika - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 34.871s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 35.231s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.260s 4 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.342s 5 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.384s 6 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.412s 7 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.438s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.447s 9 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.515s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.638s 11 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.846s 12 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 35.911s 13 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 35.926s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 35.945s 15 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 36.005s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.138s 17 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.169s 18 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 36.363s 19 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.521s 20 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.562s 21 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 36.575s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 36.662s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.718s 24 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.755s 25 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.812s 26 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.081s 27 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.258s 28 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.551s 29 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.567s 30 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 38.344s

World championship leader Pedro Acosta suffered a fast early fall at Turn 15 on the slippery track.

The session was then red-flagged in order to fix a mid-session power cut in the pits, but Acosta's bike was so heavily damaged that he was unable to return even with the extra time.